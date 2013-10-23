NBA LIVE 14: Mastering The New Dribble Controls

After spending some time with the recently released NBA 2K14, I noted how unbelievably smooth the new Pro Stick is, and yet as much as I love 2K, I’d say the NBA LIVE series has always had slightly better ballhandling controls. With NBA LIVE 14 releasing in North America on November 19 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the designers behind the new game dropped three videos today to give you a head start on how to control the dribble.

BounceTek, the new physics dribbling system, will bring an improved level of realistic control to the dribble and will allow for some subtle back-n-forth between two players that you generally see in a one-on-one situation. Players within the game will also react differently to moves, depending on who has the ball. In other words, Rajon Rondo and Steve Nash won’t be seeing the same style of defense.

While handling the ball, there are three basic levels of dribble moves. The first one revolves around crossovers, hesitations, behind-the-back and other simple moves that come from straight flicks of the right stick.

The second level adds a rhythm to the moves, and the ability to chain different moves together. Now, you’re leaning and moving and transitioning from one move to the next in an effort to get your defender biting the wrong way.

The third level are the signature moves, as each player has six specific moves that are essential to his game. These’ll be the plays that’ll get you off your seat.

