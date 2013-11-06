NBA LIVE 14 Unveils LIVE Season, CourtQ & The Official Soundtrack

With less than two weeks until we finally see the return of NBA LIVE 14, the designers unveiled a few awesome new details today surrounding the upcoming game. There’s LIVE Season, which is where players can take on challenges directly from the NBA, whether it’s getting a certain number of assists in the fourth quarter with John Wall or scoring clutch points with Kyrie Irving. The mode updates every day, keeping it fresh and authentic.

Perhaps even more exciting for the hardcore gamer is the introduce of CourtQ. Powered by Synergy Sports Technology, all player ratings, tendencies and team stats will be updated on a daily basis to create an almost life-like experience.

Other details announced were the inclusion of LIVE Ultimate Team, where you can build a fantasy squad, Head-to-Head Seasons, where players will be placed in appropriate leagues based on skill level, the EA SPORTS Hoops Network to stay connected with gamers across the globe, and Full ESPN Broadcast Integration with commentators Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose.

The game’s official soundtrack has also been revealed. Handpicked by the legendary DJ, MICK, this will be a totally unique experience where the soundtrack will update throughout the season based on which new releases MICK decides to add. He’s also created over 30 custom mixtape bumpers that play in-between tracks to allow for a seamless listening experience. All in all, it sounds dope. Here’s the full track listing for the game’s official release.

Ace Hood feat. Anthony Hamilton – “The Come Up”

Action Bronson – “Strictly 4 My Jeeps”

Angel Haze – “Echelon (It’s My Way)”

Big Sean – “Fire”

Bishop Nehru – “Elder Blossoms”

Bishop Nehru – “Mobb Dizzle”

Casey Veggies – “Young Winners”

Chuckie feat. Lupe Fiasco, Too $hort and Snow Tha Product – “Makin’ Papers”

Danny Brown feat. Scrufizzer – “Dubstep”

Dillon Francis feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Without You”

Diplo feat. Boaz van de Beatz, Mike Posner & RiFF RAFF – “Crown”

Diplo feat. Faustix & Imanos and Kai – “Revolution”

Dizzy Wright – “BTT”

Flosstradamus & DJ Sliink – “Crowd Ctrl 2.0”

IAMSU! – “Goin’ Up”

Joey Bad4$$ feat. Kirk Knight – “Afterlife”

Kat Dahlia – “Clocks”

Keys N Krates – “I Just Can’t Deny”

Kid Ink – “Money And The Power”

Logic – “Ballin”

Lorde – “Million Dollar Bills”

Major Lazer – “Jah No Partial (Heroes x Villians Remix)”

Pusha T – “Numbers On The Boards”

Run The Jewels – “DDFH”

ScHoolboy Q – “Man Of The Year”

Skaters – “Band Breaker”

Sleigh Bells – “Bitter Rivals”

Stalley – “Samson”

Travi$ Scott feat. T.I. and 2 Chainz – “Upper Echelon”

Vic Mensa – “Yung Net Save Peso”

Wax Wreckaz – “High Grade Riddim”

