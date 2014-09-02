NBA Live 15 Trailer “Visuals” Shows Off Game’s Insane Attention To Detail

There’s a new trailer for EA Sports’ NBA Live 15. “Visuals” shows off the game’s stunning realism, highlighting specific player facial reactions, celebrations, and signature moves in addition to crazy atmospheric detail.

NBA Live 15 cover boy Damian Lillard is prominently featured in “Visuals,” as is LeBron James – yes, dressed in Cleveland Cavaliers gear. Kevin Love and Andrew Wiggins are shown wearing new colors, too, the latter dunking authoritatively on Derrick Favors.

Nasty.

Russell Westbrook’s patented three-point celebration is another favorite of ours in “Visuals.” This might as well be a real-life highlight:

NBA Live 15 will be released October 7. If “Visuals” is any indication, picking it up before the 2014-2015 season kicks off three weeks later will be the best way to get your NBA fix.

What do you think?

