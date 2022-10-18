Four Fascinating Teams We Can’t Wait To Watch This NBA Season

There are vast reasons to watch every NBA team this season. Whether it’s the development of enticing youngsters, creative schemes, or befuddling on-court dominance from superstars, each of The Association’s 30 clubs provide ample motivation to tune in every night. Basketball garners fans through a melting pot of factors and the NBA’s 2022-23 landscape helps underscore that.

As NBA’s Opening Night stands mere hours away and the entire league debuts over the next three evenings, it’s time to highlight four teams I’m particularly psyched to follow over the next six-plus months. All 30 capture my attention, these four just rank higher on the priority list than most.

New Orleans Pelicans

After a 3-16 start, with new faces led by a first-time head coach in Willie Green, New Orleans closed the year 33-30 last season. After acquiring CJ McCollum shortly before the trade deadline in February, they went 9-6 in the 15 games he and Brandon Ingram played together. Then, they won a pair of Play-In contests and pushed the Phoenix Suns during a riveting six-game, first-round series.

All of this occurred without Zion Williamson, who resembled a top-20ish player the last time he suited up in 2020-21, averaging 27 points on 64.9 percent true shooting. While he didn’t quite nab an All-NBA spot, he certainly sported a credible case, doing so at age 20 in his second season. Whenever this dude plays, he’s utterly dominant, especially on offense, where he’s an elite initiator. His marriage of interior scoring, gravity and playmaking render him elite.

Joining Williamson in the starting five is a quartet of tremendous NBA players who could have this offense peaking near the top of the league. Ingram made strides as an off-ball defender, passer and all-around decision-maker throughout 2021-22. He’s a bona fide star. Headlined by malleable shooting, McCollum is a delightful third option, who leveled up his passing after joining the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is a reliable post hub, both as a scorer and facilitator, who engulfs rebounds on both ends. He and Williamson are going to be the premier paint-scoring tandem in the NBA.

Lastly, second-year defensive star, Herbert Jones, is one of the 10 or so best defenders the league has to offer. He should’ve made an All-Defensive Team as a rookie, and his offensive progression over the past few years, particularly with his jumper, midrange touch and ball-handler bode well moving forward.

The depth is playoff-ready, too. Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Trey Murphy III is a versatile reserve group to round out a postseason eight-man rotation. During the regular season, rookie Dyson Daniels, whose defense shined in the preseason, Jaxson Hayes, Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, and Willy Hernangomez provide viable reinforcements as well.

I expect New Orleans to challenge for homecourt or better — with a legitimate darkhorse title run possible — and be one of the NBA’s most prolific offensive attacks. Inverted pick-and-rolls with Williamson and McCollum. Jumbo pick-and-rolls with Williamson and Valanciunas. The McCollum-Ingram two-man game. Flex actions for Williamson, Ingram and Valanciunas. Green’s offensive creativity popped next season and seeing what he does with a player like Williamson, while surrounded by other high-level ancillary talent, should be a joy.

Williamson making the leap from top-20 player to top-10 is plausible. The defense will be tenable, even if not necessarily a top-10 unit. Fifty or more wins as the prologue of a deep playoff appearance is where I could see this season headed, and those 50 wins should be a dynamite 2,400-plus minutes of action.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Much like the Pelicans, the Cleveland Cavaliers were a darling of 2021-22, with a chance to significantly build upon that by adding an All-Star to the ensemble this fall. A litany of injuries — Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio and Jarrett Allen, namely — left Cleveland short of a playoff berth after jockeying for the top seed out East midway through last year.