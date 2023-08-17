Here Is The Complete 2023-24 NBA On TNT Schedule

The 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule was released on Thursday afternoon, with all 30 teams getting the dates for their 82-game season (plus a possible two extra games if they can make the finals of the In-Season Tournament).

From a national perspective, the schedule release is best for seeing the games for key dates during the year — Christmas Day, MLK Day, etc. — as well as learning what matchups we will be seeing on national television. This year will look and sound a bit different on ESPN and ABC broadcasts, where Doc Rivers and Doris Burke join Mike Breen in the lead broadcast booth and Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, and J.J. Redick make up the new No. 2 national team for the four-letter. Over on TNT, things are less in flux, as everyone’s favorite studio show, Inside the NBA, will be back in full force and the lead broadcast teams remain the same from last year.

As has been the case for a few years now, TNT will carry Tuesday night games until the end of the NFL regular season before shifting the Inside crew back to Thursday nights. The TNT crew will also handle the opening night festivities, as always, with the Nuggets getting their rings before a Western Conference Finals rematch with the Lakers, followed by Warriors-Suns on October 24.

For those wondering, here are how many times each team will be featured on TNT broadcasts this season:

Lakers: 15

Warriors: 12

Celtics: 10

Suns: 10

Nuggets: 9

Bucks: 8

Mavericks: 8

Knicks: 7

76ers: 7

Heat: 6

Kings: 6

Clippers: 6

Grizzlies: 5

Spurs: 4

Thunder: 4

Cavaliers: 3

Pelicans: 2

Timberwolves: 2

Hawks: 2

Nets: 2

Raptors: 1

Bulls: 1

Jazz: 1

Blazers: 1

Magic: 1

Pacers: 1

Hornets: 0

Wizards: 0

Pistons: 0

Rockets: 0

And here is the complete NBA on TNT schedule for the 2023-24 season (all times Eastern):

10/24

Lakers at Nuggets (7:30 p.m.)

Suns at Warriors (10:00 p.m.)

10/26

Sixers at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Suns at Lakers (10:00 p.m.)

10/31

Knicks at Cavs (7:30 p.m.)

Spurs at Suns (10:00 p.m.)

11/14

Spurs at Thunder (7:30 p.m.)

Clippers at Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)

11/21

Cavs at Sixers (7:30 p.m.)

Jazz at Lakers (10:00 p.m.)

11/28

Bucks at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Warriors at Kings (10:00 p.m.)

12/12

Lakers at Mavs (7:30 p.m.)

Warriors at Suns (10:00 p.m.)

12/19

Grizzlies at Pelicans (7:30 p.m.)

Celtics at Warriors (10:00 p.m.)

1/4

Bucks at Spurs (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Warriors (10:00 p.m.)

1/11

Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Suns at Lakers (10:00 p.m.)

1/15

Spurs at Hawks (3:30 p.m.)

Warriors at Grizzlies (6 p.m.)

1/16

Nuggets at Sixers (7:30 p.m.)

Thunder at Clippers (10:00 p.m.)

1/18

Bulls at Raptors (7:30 p.m.)

Grizzlies at Timberwolves (10:00 p.m.)

1/23

Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Lakers at Clippers (10:00 p.m.)

1/25

Celtics at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Kings at Warriors (10:00 p.m.)

1/30

Pacers at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Sixers at Warrors (10:00 p.m.)

2/1

Lakers at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Cavs at Grizzlies (10:00 p.m.)

2/6

Mavs at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Bucks at Suns (10:00 p.m.)

2/8

Mavs at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Lakers (10:00 p.m.)

2/13

Thunder at Magic (7:30 p.m.)

Kings at Suns (10:00 p.m.)

2/15

Bucks at Grizzlies (8:30 p.m.)

2/22

Suns at Mavs (7:30 p.m.)

Lakers at Warriors (10:00 p.m.)

2/27

Sixers at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Heat at Blazers (10:00 p.m.)

2/29

Warriors at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Heat at Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)

3/5

Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Suns at Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)

3/7

Heat at Mavs (7:30 p.m.)

Celtics at Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)

3/12

Sixers at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Timberwolves at Clippers (10:00 p.m.)

3/14

Suns at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Mavs at Thunder (10:00 p.m.)

3/26

Lakers at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Mavs at Kings (10:00 p.m.)

4/2

Warriors at Mavs (7:30 p.m.)

Clippers at Kings (10:00 p.m.)

4/4

Sixers at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Clippers (10:00 p.m.)

4/9

Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Warriors at Lakers (10:00 p.m.)

4/11

Knicks at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Pelicans at Kings (10:00 p.m.)