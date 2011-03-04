NBA Noche Latina Jerseys

During the 2006-07 season, the NBA launched Noche Latina – otherwise known as Latin Night – to much success. In addition to special telecasts and in-arena festivities, the most noticeable difference you’ll see during the 12 Noche Latina games slated this month (schedule below) is a new set of uniforms for the Lakers, Heat, Suns, Mavericks, Bulls, Spurs and Knicks. With the first game tipping off tonight between El Heat and Los Spurs, we thought we’d show you the new threads. Check ’em out:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Noche Latina 2011 Schedule

1. Friday, March 4 â€“ El Heat @ Los Spurs â€“ ESPN

2. Sunday, March 6 â€“ Los Bulls @ El Heat â€“ ABC

3. Thursday, March 10 â€“ Los Lakers @ El Heat â€“ TNT

4. Thursday, March 10 â€“ Nueva York @ Los Mavs

5. Friday, March 11 â€“ Sacramento Kings @ Los Spurs

6. Monday, March 14 â€“ Los Spurs @ El Heat â€“ ESPN

7. Friday, March 18 â€“ Los Spurs @ Los Mavs

8. Wednesday, March 23 â€“ Orlando Magic @ Nueva York â€“ ESPN

9. Friday, March 25 â€“ Milwaukee Bucks @ Nueva York

10. Friday, March 25 â€“ New Orleans Hornets @ Los Suns â€“ NBA TV

11. Monday, March 28 â€“ Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Bulls â€“ NBA TV

12. Thursday, March 31 â€“ Los Mavs @ Los Lakers â€“ TNT

Noche Latina merchandise, including the special game jerseys produced by adidas, is available at Champs Sports retail stores, online at NBAStore.com, and at in-arena stores for participating teams.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.