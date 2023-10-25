The NBA unveiled a new ad campaign on Tuesday night for the In-Season Tournament that features NBA players running around Las Vegas trying to pull off a heist to steal the tournament trophy. It is truly a delight, as Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, and Darius Garland all make cameos alongside Michael Imperioli in the spot that has decidedly Ocean’s Eleven vibes, right down to the musical choice.

Unwittingly, the NBA has entered my wheelhouse with this ad spot as the Ocean’s movies are my absolute favorite and my brain is quite broken to where I will wedge an Ocean’s reference into just about anything. Naturally, this campaign got me thinking about how I would recast the Ocean’s crew with NBA players, and after a great deal of thinking, I have landed on this group.

Danny Ocean: LeBron James

Pretty obvious choice here, so I’m not going to go too deep on the explanation of this one. LeBron is the elder statesman of the league, where everyone past, present, and future knows him, and if anyone were going to be capable of getting a crew together to pull off a heist, it is him. He also is the only player in the NBA that could pull off the line: “Well, I know all the guys you’d hire to come after me. They like me better than you.”

Rusty Ryan: Stephen Curry

I’ll be honest, this is probably the spot I had the most trouble with. I want to keep it current players for the younger guys in the crew, which takes the most obvious answer (Dwyane Wade: trusted friend of LeBron, wears a suit better than most any NBA player ever, etc.) off the board for me. I considered Giannis and KD here, but I think Steph fits the Rusty Ryan aesthetic. There’s an effortlessness to how Rusty does things that I think mirrors how Steph plays and a natural charisma that shows up when it’s showtime for both of them. You also have to be able to command the respect of the crew — Linus: “Who do you call when you have a problem? Everyone: “Rusty!” — which not many in the league can do better than Curry at this point. I’m not sure how Steph feels about eating shrimp cocktail as an afternoon snack, but I think we can make it work.

Linus Caldwell: Luka Doncic

Besides Danny/LeBron there is no comp I feel more strongly about than Luka Doncic as Linus Caldwell Junior Varsity. Luka is the highly talented young up-and-comer with the skills to be the best, but also is a little whiny and has some maturing to do before he takes the mantle as The Guy in the league. Also can’t you see Luka wearing exactly this outfit.