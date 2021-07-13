These Are The NBA Player Podcasts You Need To Listen To

At this point, it seems like everyone has their own podcast. We live in an era where celebrities are more accessible than ever, and podcasting is the most direct way to have the kinds of lengthy, unfiltered conversations that fans of any medium — sports, culture, etc. — cannot get enough of.

Basketball players are generally good about being candid and forthright, no matter the medium, but that’s especially true for players who have launched podcasts in recent years. On today’s Dime Breakdown, we decided to highlight some of the best NBA podcasts in the game right now. For example, if you’re a podcast listener and don’t subscribe to J.J. Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three,” or “Pull Up with C.J. McCollum,” or Kevin Durant’s podcast “The ETCs,” you’re missing out on endlessly fascinating and entertaining conversations about life as a basketball player and all the things that go into that, from what they do on the court to some of their pursuits off of it. Plus we showed some love to dudes like Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson, the retired players who have made the smooth transition into life as podcasters.

After running through those, we wanted to identify the players who we think could thrive if they ever decided to get into podcasting. The list could go on for hours, but in our eyes, there are a number of guys who really stand out among the rest.