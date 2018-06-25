NBA Players Turn To Fishing As A Way To Escape The Spotlight

Getty Image

Despite having an 82-game regular season schedule and the postseason grind, NBA players have no shortage of hobbies away from the court. Between the offseason and the downtime in between games, even players who are dedicated to their craft on the court find themselves with time to kill.

LeBron James prefers a glass of wine and, sometimes, a game of NBA 2K when he has a day off. Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond logged plenty of hours paying Fortnite during the season. Damian Lillard and Lonzo Ball are among players in the league who will get into the recording studio when they’re not running point for their respective NBA teams. Russell Westbrook spends some of his time away from the court working on designs for his apparel line, Honor The Gift. On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Kyrie Irving admitted he has recently picked up a new hobby: watching CNBC.

NBA players lead million-dollar lives in the public eye, but they’re still people, making it no surprise that their off-court hobbies reflect the trends of the general population. It makes sense, then, that many of them have taken up one of the most popular outdoors activity in the United States: fishing.