Here Is The Complete TV Schedule For The First Round Of The 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoff picture is set after a final day of the regular season that saw some shuffling of the deck in the Western Conference. The seeds are set in stone, and while we got the initial piece of the TV schedule on Sunday evening for Game 1s, it wasn’t until now that we knew the complete TV schedule for the first round, as the networks wanted to wait out the results of the first play-in games before setting the schedule.

While the 8-seeds are still to be determined by the play-in, the league has set the first round schedules now that Hawks-Celtics and Lakers-Grizzlies are officially the 2-7 matchups in each conference. Here is the full TV schedule, starting with the East.

EAST

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. TBD

Game 1 — Sunday, April 16; 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2 — Wednesday, April 19; 9:00 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 3 — Saturday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4 — Monday, April 24; TBD (TBD)

Game 5 — Wednesday, April 26; TBD (TBD)

Game 6 — Friday, April 28; TBD (TBD)

Game 7 — Sunday, April 30; TBD (TBD)

2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1 — Saturday, April 15; 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 — Tuesday, April 18; 7:00 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 3 — Friday, April 21; 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4 — Sunday, April 23; 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 — Tuesday, April 25; TBD (TBD)

Game 6 — Thursday, April 27; TBD (TBD)

Game 7 — Saturday, April 29; TBD (TBD)

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 — Saturday, April 15; 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 — Monday, April 17; 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3 — Thursday, April 20; 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 — Saturday, April 22; 1:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 — Monday, April 24; TBD (TBD)

Game 6 — Thursday, April 27; TBD (TBD)

Game 7 — Saturday, April 29; TBD (TBD)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. New York Knicks

Game 1 — Saturday, April 15; 6:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 — Tuesday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3 — Friday, April 21; 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4 — Sunday, April 23; 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5 — Wednesday, April 26; TBD (TBD)

Game 6 — Friday, April 28; TBD (TBD)

Game 7 — Sunday, April 30; TBD (TBD)

WEST

1. Denver Nuggets vs. 8. TBD