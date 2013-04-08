NBA Power Rankings (4.8): The New York Knicks Make A Huge Leap

Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (18-59)

Last week: 30, –

Maybe this will be the offseason that they finally find gold in the draft. Probably not, though.

29. Phoenix Suns (23-54)

Last week: 26, -3

Michael Beasley attempting to throw a punch was the one thing missing from this unfortunate Phoenix season. Now nothing is missing.

28. Detroit Pistons (26-52)

Last week: 28, –

A nice stretch from Greg Monroe over the past few games and Andre Drummond being back and healthy made the Pistons at least semi-watchable this week. But they’re still a mess.

27. Orlando Magic (19-59)

Last week: 29, +2

I really like watching Nikola Vucevic. I really like watching Tobias Harris. I really like watching the Magic.

26. New Orleans Hornets (27-50)

Last week: 27, +1

I really like the Hornets, too. With a good draft, they should be a playoff team next year.

25. Philadelphia 76ers (31-45)

Last week: 25, –

Okay. Here’s a team I don’t like. Finally. I’m not sure what the Sixers’ front office will be able to do this offseason to fix this mess they created.

24. Toronto Raptors (29-48)

Last week: 24, –

They went for the playoffs and missed horribly. They have inefficient players with long and large contracts and they seem destined for tenth to seventh seeds for the next three years. Fun.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-52)

Last week: 23, –

Kyrie Irving is special enough to assume that the Cavs will be a top-four team in the East in three years. But to get to that point, Dan Gilbert will need to do a better job of getting good supporting players around his star than he did with LeBron.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (33-44)

Last week: 19, -3

Oh brother. A gentleman’s eight-game losing streak makes it difficult to remember the excitement and optimism that defined this Trail Blazers team earlier in the season.

21. Sacramento Kings (27-50)

Last week: 22, +1

While they’re losing on the court, the city seems to be optimistic off the court that they’ll be able to keep the Kings in Sacramento. We can only hope.