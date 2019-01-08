NBA Power Rankings Week 12: The Spurs Have Been Ridiculous

01.08.19 59 mins ago

Getty Image

On the morning of Dec. 7, the San Antonio Spurs looked to be in serious trouble. Just four days prior (Dec. 3), FiveThirtyEight projections gave San Antonio just a three percent chance to make the NBA Playoffs and, with a record of 11-14 in the brutal Western Conference, it was reasonably difficult to see optimism on the horizon.

Since then, however, the Spurs have completely flipped the script, picking up wins over quality competition (Lakers, Sixers, Nuggets, Celtics, Raptors, etc.) and zooming into a fantastic spot with regard to playoff positioning. Gregg Popovich’s team owns a 13-3 record during that time period and, in case that wasn’t impressive enough, the Spurs own by far the best net rating (+15.4) in the NBA.

The trade of Kawhi Leonard and, to a lesser extent, the injury loss of Dejounte Murray placed Popovich and his team in a tough position. San Antonio still boasts a pair of All-Stars in LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan but, on the other end of the floor, the team’s defense has holes when it comes to personnel and, even with real offensive talent, it wasn’t always the most aesthetically pleasing group. Still, the Spurs have been absolutely lights-out during this stretch, posting an obscene 118.0 offensive rating and generally lighting the NBA on fire in the process.

Is this new level sustainable for the Spurs? Probably not. The same FiveThirtyEight projections now place San Antonio in a (much) more favorable position (51 percent playoff chance) but there is still plenty of work to be done and, simply put, no team can connect on the shots this squad is getting with the frequency in which they are doing so at the moment. With that said, it is oddly comforting to have the Spurs back and playing the part of a likely playoff entry in the West, and there is no denying the work they’ve been putting in during this run.

Where does San Antonio rank in this week’s DIME power rankings? Let’s check it out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dime Power Rankings#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDIME Power RankingsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 day ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP