NBA Power Rankings Week 14: The Jazz Are Still On Schedule

The Utah Jazz posted a 48-34 record during the 2017-18 season and, along the way, Quin Snyder’s team became a darling of the analytical community. In many ways, Utah should have won more than 48 games when digging into their peripheral numbers and that success, combined with the emergence of Donovan Mitchell, prompted many to project big things from the Jazz during the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the Jazz fell flat at the start of the season, floundering to the tune of an 8-11 record and a tie for 14th place in the jam-packed Western Conference. Though there was (clearly) time to recover, Utah’s hideous start brought a number of questions about both the their floor and ceiling. Since then, however, the Jazz have been essentially what most projected and, in many ways, things can be traced to strength of schedule.

Utah faced a gauntlet early in the season, carrying the NBA’s most difficult strength of schedule for much of the first half. With that now in the rear-view mirror, the Jazz have a relatively soft journey ahead and, in some ways, that is already manifesting in the team’s overall performance. Though Utah scuffled in the second half of a loss to Portland on Monday evening, the Jazz have won six of seven games and that quality work would allow Utah to slip into the playoffs if the season ended today.

The season does not, in fact, end today but the good folks at FiveThirtyEight project the Jazz for 49 victories and that would place the team in a tie with the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 seed in the West. That might seem rosy for a squad with a 26-22 record and, in many ways, it probably is. Still, when you combine Utah’s recent performance with their favorable schedule, things fall into place, particularly if Mitchell is able to sustain his bounce-back after early-season struggles.

In January, the second-year guard is averaging 27.7 points per game on 46/40/84 shooting and that is a massive step forward after an inefficient start. Utah’s success (or failure) seems to fall in line with the way Mitchell is playing and, to that end, he is converting 46.5 percent of his field goal attempts in the team’s wins and just 37.9 percent of his shots when the team loses. It isn’t perfectly linear, of course, but Utah’s offense will go as far as Mitchell goes and, considering the Jazz boast (easily) the league’s best defensive rating (102.2) over this 29-game uptick (18-11), scoring at an efficient clip is the difference between average and much better than that.

The Jazz aren’t sexy and, as a result, they’re often overlooked in some corners of the basketball world. It is worth noting, though, that they’ve been borderline elite for two months at this point and there aren’t many signs of that success fading down the stretch of the campaign.

