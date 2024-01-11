The New York Knicks are the owners of the longest active winning streak in the NBA at five games, which just so happens to be the same number of games since they brought in OG Anunoby in a trade.

The Knicks gave up some offensive pop in the backcourt in the form of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, but what they gained was a wing player that allows them to play to their fullest potential on the defensive end. Knicks fans were understandably frustrated with Tom Thibodeau’s usage of Quickley, as the team was better when the guard was on the floor, but he just wasn’t a Thibs guy. Through five games it’s clear that Anunoby is a Thibs guy, as his size and strength on the wing are allowing the Knicks to turn up the physicality on the defensive end. New York has not allowed a team to score more than 106 points in the last five games, and their 100.2 defensive rating (via NBA Stats) since acquiring Anunoby is the best in the league by a comical amount (The Pelicans and Bulls are tied for second at 107.4).

While it’s certainly a small sample size, it does show the potential of this group, as their new starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein has been absolutely bludgeoning opponents. That group has a 20.9 net rating in 84 minutes together, as they’ve struck an ideal balance (so far) on both ends of the floor. Anunoby’s defensive skills that were a bit redundant with Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are a breath of fresh air in New York, and being able to deploy he and Josh Hart for 48 minutes to hound opposing wings allows them to play the style Thibs wants them to. They are also an even better rebounding team now, with Hartenstein dominating the boards inside and three good rebounders in Randle, Hart, and Anunoby at the forward spots. Over their winning streak, the Knicks have the league’s best rebounding rate (56.2 percent) and the second best defensive rebounding rate (77.0 percent), providing few second-chance opportunities to their opponents.

What they’ve done best since acquiring Anunoby on the defensive end is stifle “the others” of their opponent. Against the Timberwolves, Sixers, and Bulls (the three best teams they’ve beaten), they allowed the stars to get theirs — 64 combined from Edwards and Towns, 57 from Maxey and Embiid, and 54 from DeRozan and White — but they clamped down on the supporting casts. That shows an attention to detail and connectivity that is impressive for a team integrating a new key piece, as you don’t do that unless rotations are crisp and you’re communicating well on switches and help — and is evidence of them not needing to overhelp as much with a better defensive lineup.

On offense, Anunoby is still getting settled, but it certainly seems as though the offensive hierarchy has been cleared up a bit with the trade. While there have always been rumblings he’s wanted a larger role in Toronto, Anunoby has spent most of his career operating off of the ball and is comfortable in that role and knows how to move, cut, and work effectively without the ball in his hands. That puts the ball in Brunson and Randle’s hands more, where they’ve been nothing short of tremendous, combining for 52.4 points and 13.2 assists per game over the winning streak.

While the Knicks aren’t going to maintain a +20 net rating all year, what they’re doing right now also doesn’t feel particularly flukey. The defense will soften some and they will go through the typical shooting swells and dips (their 39.1 three-point percentage during the winning streak is probably not going to last all year), but they also could get a more consistent output from Anunoby on that end. There may be more to come from New York to add some more firepower to this roster, but as constructed they are going to be a handful for the top teams in the East, because they have given Thibs the defensive weapon on the wing he craved.

Where do the Knicks find themselves in this week’s DIME Power Rankings? Let’s find out…

Tier I: The Celtics

1. Boston Celtics (29-8, Last week: 2)

The Celtics keep winning at a truly impressive clip, most recently edging out Minnesota in an overtime thriller, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing at a tremendous level. They are the deserved favorites to win the title right now as it just feels like they are the class of the league right now — and have particularly separated themselves at the top of the East. The only real questions about this team (beyond staying healthy, which is a question for any contender) is whether they can stay as fluid in late game situations when the playoffs arrive. So far this season, they’ve looked less stagnant in tight fourth quarters than in the past, which was the goal in adding Kristaps Porzingis, and while final possessions still tend to be Tatum pull-up jumpers, there is much more flow in the closing minutes.

Tier II: The Best In The West