Despite there not being a consensus top prospect in this year’s NBA Draft like there was a year ago when Victor Wembanyama dominated headlines from France, the race to the bottom in the NBA is far more aggressive this season. There are four teams on pace to finish below 20 wins on the season right now, as the Pistons, Wizards, Spurs, and Hornets all find themselves with 10 wins or fewer as we’ve crossed the midway point of the season.

What’s fascinating is that two of those teams — Detroit and Charlotte — weren’t actively trying to be this bad coming into the season, but have managed to bottom out, anyway. The Pistons are still looking for roster upgrades as the deadline looms, determined to try and crawl out of the NBA’s cellar after enduring the longest losing streak in league history. The Hornets have gone the other way and seem to just be embracing a rebuild after trading Terry Rozier in what looks to signal the start of a fire sale to build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for the future. Washington tore it down this summer and seemed hopeful they wouldn’t be quite this bad with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, but this group has just not panned out. The Spurs, however, are closer to where everyone thought they’d be as they preached patience building around Victor Wembanyama.

The rosters for all four teams have real issues and not a lot of clear fixes. They’re probably going to be in this position for awhile as they try to rebuild and acquire talent, and they are just a rough watch on most nights. However, this week was a round-robin of sorts for the bottom 4, as the Spurs beat the Wizards (131-127), Pistons beat the Hornets (113-106), and Hornets beat the Spurs (124-120) in three competitive and exciting games, which we don’t often get involving these teams.

What I propose after watching this mini-tournament at the bottom of the league is the NBA just scrap the rest of the schedule for these teams and have them exclusively play each other for the rest of the season for the betterment of everyone involved. Why make them travel the country getting bludgeoned by the rest of the league? Instead, we could have them play each other and actually get their young players some reps in competitive games that come down to the fourth quarter. You could even give the team that wins the most in the Tank League the top pick in the NBA Draft to incentivize them to actually keep trying all the way through if you wanted to. The downside to this plan, of course, is that we’d lose out on some very funny moments, like when the Hornets completed an outrageous comeback to beat the Timberwolves despite Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 62.

I know none of this will happen, but this week was a reminder of how close all four of those teams are to each other as they swapped wins and losses and pushed each other in a way we rarely get to see when they face the rest of the league. There’s no real drama as to where these four teams land in this week in DIME’s Power Rankings, but let’s dive in to the full list for Week 13 of the season.

TIER I: The Contenders

1. Boston Celtics (35-10, Last week: 1)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (31-13, Last week: 3)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-13, Last week: 2)

4. Los Angeles Clippers (28-14, Last week: 4)

5. Milwaukee Bucks (31-13, Last week: 6)

6. Denver Nuggets (31-15, Last week: 5)

7. Philadelphia 76ers (29-14, Last week: 7)

There’s no change at the top this week, as the Celtics just keep rattling off wins and, even with the occasional hiccup here and there, they look like the league’s most complete team and have not lost back-to-back games once this year. The Thunder jump into the 2-spot fresh off of four straight wins, as they show no signs of slowing down and seem to just keep gaining confidence as a unit. The Timberwolves have not had their best week with losses to OKC and Charlotte, which was one of the worst losses of the year with KAT going for 62 in defeat and Chris Finch torching his team’s focus after. They have bounced back with two wins since and they still have the West’s best record, it just all looks a touch more difficult right now for the Wolves than it did previously.

The Clippers keep rolling along, with Kawhi Leonard playing some truly outrageous basketball right now (and, really, for the last year). Milwaukee moves up this week as they rattle off three straight wins despite firing their coach in his first year and hiring Doc Rivers. That’ll bring plenty of playoff questions but it certainly seems like it should be an upgrade for the time being. Denver slides one spot after getting demolished by the Knicks, but there aren’t any real concerns for the defending champs. Philly also has been cruising for the most part, with Joel Embiid putting up one of the greatest scoring seasons in NBA history, most recently putting 70 on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

TIER II: Good Vibes Teams