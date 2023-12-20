NBA Power Rankings Week 8: The Clippers Are Hitting Their Stride

After the Clippers traded for James Harden they lost six straight games and were the laughingstock of the NBA. There were legitimate questions about how their quartet of stars could coexist together and whether they’d be able to make the necessary sacrifices to make their star-studded (but not perfectly fitting) roster work.

However, once Russell Westbrook volunteered to come off of the bench and Terence Mann moved into the starting lineup, things started to pick up for the Clippers. They won five of their next eight, but have really turned the corner in December, rattling off an 8-game winning streak that has seen them boast a league-leading 126.6 offensive rating and a 10th-ranked defense at 113.8 (via NBA Stats). The team preached patience during their early struggles, but there was skepticism about whether they’d ever be able to blend their various offensive styles into a cohesive system that allows Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George to all operate in their preferred spots.

It took some time for Ty Lue and the coaching staff to figure out what that looks like, but during this recent winning streak, they’ve shown they can do just that. When Harden first arrived the offense — especially in the fourth quarter — was a lot of “your turn, my turn” isolation sets from their stars that was painful to watch. Now, there’s so much more fluidity and versatility on display from this offense, as everyone has really seemed to buy-in on what they can do if the ball doesn’t stick as much — they’re averaging two more assists per game over their winning streak than their season average.

HARDEN ↗️ BIG ZU pic.twitter.com/T2YVcCYZm0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 19, 2023

As chemistry has blossomed and Lue and the Clippers staff has identified the sets that they want to run regularly, they’re now playing far more decisively, which makes them nearly impossible to deal with. Early on, you could see the wheels spinning whenever someone was on the ball, unsure exactly what to do and where to go with the ball next. That stagnation, where everyone that touched the ball seemingly took an extra second before making a move, shot, or pass, made it easy on defenses because they always had a chance to recover. Now when a defense is out of position or cedes a little space, the Clippers stars are attacking those gaps before they can get closed up again.

While George has always been comfortable playing off of others, the question was how Harden and Leonard would fare as they started to split usage on the floor. Early on it seemed like if one had a big night, the other was out of the flow, but recently they’ve been able to strike a balance together. That was always going to be critical for them to hit their ceiling, and over this winning streak they have shown the blueprint for how they can work together. Both of them are dominant in isolation and there’s still plenty of that in the Clippers offense, but they are both more engaged off of the ball and have bought in to what Lue is asking of them in the offense. That has allowed them to augment their individual creation with some easy catch-and-shoot opportunities from their work off of the ball, even though that’s not always their preferred method of scoring.

Kawhi gettin' us started 💪 pic.twitter.com/uApOoSETCE — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 17, 2023

James Harden, in particular, seems to have really found his comfort level working off of Leonard and George, and taking on a bit less of the creative burden than he’s shouldered in the past seems to have brought some life back to his legs. Over the win streak, Harden is averaging 20.1 points and 9.8 assists per game, boasting a scintillating 51.7/48.9/90.2 shooting split, and is picking his spots well and has found his groove in the flow of the Clippers offense.

Really can't remember the last time James Harden looked this spry and bouncy on stepback 3s. Not to say he hasn't been very good the past few years, but the movement and pop on these is scary good. pic.twitter.com/j2zvIp5kfh — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 19, 2023

Defensively, the Clippers have also impressed, which is partially because the offense’s success is limiting transition opportunities, but there’s also more comfort and balance on that end with Mann in the starting lineup. Having Mann, Leonard, and George on the floor provides a lot of versatility on the perimeter with a solid rim protector in Ivica Zubac behind them. Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, has embraced the bench role in a way he did not with the Lakers, and his energy channeled into just under 25 minutes a night seems to be the right use of him, particularly on this roster.