NBA Report: Lamar Odom & Dallas Parting Ways

In the end, it seems like Lamar Odom really did need a beach to survive. Dallas and the former Sixth Man of the Year never fit together, and it showed in the box score. I’m sure the Mavs were expecting more than a single digit PER from Odom, along with nightly averages of 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. Those are by far the worst numbers of his career, and while the lockout can surely receive some of the blame, the results point to one thing: the marriage wasn’t going to last.

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting the two parties worked out an agreement over the weekend which will allow The Goods to leave the team without actually being released.

“The Mavericks and I have mutually agreed that it’s in the best interest of both parties for me to step away from the team,” Odom said in a statement to ESPN.com. “I’m sorry that things didn’t work out better for both of us, but I wish the Mavs’ organization, my teammates and Dallas fans nothing but continued success in the defense of their championship.”

The Mavs will still own his rights, meaning they can trade his partially guaranteed contract after the season. Any team that has Odom by June 29 must buy him out for $2.4 million or else take on the full $8.2 million contract for next season.

Odom is expected to simply take the time to heal mentally and get himself together off the court. This summer, he struggled with the murder of his 24-year-old cousin, and was also a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a motorcycle just days later, killing a teen pedestrian.

Even though he struggled all year in Dallas, the team was 0-7 without him and this leaves them particularly vulnerable in the playoffs. It puts even more pressure on Dirk Nowitzki.

Where should Odom go next year?

