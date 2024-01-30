The NBA Announced The Rosters For The 2024 Rising Stars Game

While we still await the full rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the first of the main events of All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis — Friday night’s Rising Stars Game — had its rosters unveiled for the annual showcase of the league’s best rookies and sophomores.

The headliners are rookie sensations Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, as the two top Rookie of the Year candidates will participate in the Friday night festivities, as will reigning ROY Paolo Banchero — who also could be pulling double duty as he’s a real candidate for an All-Star Game roster spot in the East this year. Scoot Henderson, meanwhile, will become the first player to participate in the Rising Stars Game three times, as he played in it twice as a member of the G League Ignite before he became the third-overall pick of the Blazers this past July.

The Thunder will be well represented, which comes as little surprise given the success the young OKC squad is having this year, as three members of the Thunder will be part of the Rising Stars game this year. The Pistons, Pelicans, Jazz, and Blazers will all have two players each in the game as well. The game will once again feature four teams of seven competing, with one G League squad and three teams blended from the rookie and sophomore rosters.

The full roster can be found below, with the teams to be drafted later:

Rookies

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Chet Holmgren (Thunder)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Scoot Henderson (Blazers)

Keyonte George (Jazz)

Brandon Miller (Hornets)

Dereck Lively II (Mavericks)

Cason Wallace (Thunder)

Brandin Podziemski (Warriors)

Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards)

Jordan Hawkins (Pelicans)

Sophomores

Paolo Banchero (Magic)

Jalen Williams (Thunder)

Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers)

Jaden Ivey (Pistons)

Dyson Daniels (Pelicans)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)

Keegan Murray (Kings)

Jalen Duren (Pistons)

Shaedon Sharpe (Blazers)

G League

Izan Almansa (Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

Ron Holland (Ignite)

Mac McClung (Magic)

Tyler Smith (Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Skyforce)