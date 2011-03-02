NBA Rumor: Corey Brewer Close to Signing With Dallas

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are close to signing Corey Brewer to a multi-year free agent deal that “starts in the $2 million range.” After the surprising news broke that the Knicks had released him following his acquisition in the Carmelo Anthony trade, several teams immediately got into the mix for Brewer’s services, reportedly including the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

So why did he choose the Mavs? It is arguably the best possible destination for Brewer and his skills. The Mavs, even though they’ve been playing really well as of late, still have a hole in their makeup following the loss of Caron Butler for the season. Brewer will be an important part of the Mavs’ playoff run and will be asked to guard the likes of Kobe Bryant, Manu Ginobili and other Western Conference killer perimeter players.

And needless to say, the Celtics fans in the Dime office are not happy about losing out on Corey…