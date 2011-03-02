NBA Rumor: Corey Brewer Close to Signing With Dallas

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are close to signing Corey Brewer to a multi-year free agent deal that “starts in the $2 million range.” After the surprising news broke that the Knicks had released him following his acquisition in the Carmelo Anthony trade, several teams immediately got into the mix for Brewer’s services, reportedly including the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
So why did he choose the Mavs? It is arguably the best possible destination for Brewer and his skills. The Mavs, even though they’ve been playing really well as of late, still have a hole in their makeup following the loss of Caron Butler for the season. Brewer will be an important part of the Mavs’ playoff run and will be asked to guard the likes of Kobe Bryant, Manu Ginobili and other Western Conference killer perimeter players.
And needless to say, the Celtics fans in the Dime office are not happy about losing out on Corey…
daaaamnnn…I love this move for the Mavs, but do they really have the minutes for him?? They got Marion, terry, barea coming off the bench and the Mavs love to run the three guard set. Also, Peja who is playing pretty good and roddy B. They have crazy depth but not many minutes to go around.
I like it…Id start him in an Afflalo role at the 3 and then cycle in Marion for some SERIOUS depth. They needed a long and spidery wing…and they got it. wow.
Mavs are up there as favorites.
i would love to see him destroying fisher again in those MAVS uni
Different players, same shit with the Mavs every year. They’re going to lose come playoff time like they always do.
@ Duke – unless you’re a Lakers or Celtics fan, you could say the same of ANY TEAM over the last 3 years. Yawn.
Predicting a NEW champion? Can’t do that – it’d be too hard! Might even have to…gulp…develop an opinion!
Corey Brewer a hot commodity? That’s how you know the season’s winding down!
duke is right, every year the mavs try and sign every has been to put them over the top, hasn’t worked so far and i’ll shit my pants laughing if it doesn’t work again this year
nba rumor: mavs close to signing gary payton, shawn kemp and danny fortson
nba rumor: a-slam is retarded
a-slam prob stands for getting his azz-slammedd
says the guy with the user name “mr. wang”
i am stupid.
Why did the knicks let him walk away? Doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. D’Antoni can’t have liked his game much.
Never really been a Brewer fan, I think he’s too one dimensional, but this would be a good pick up for the Mavs who could really use him off the bench.
Thats probably what his boyfriend calls him!
mavs will probably start brewer over peja or roddy…there’s no way brewer would have came to dallas unless he was guaranteed some serious mins…I’d say he starts over peja or roddy in a week..hopefully..
brewer went to dallas because they had the most money to offer him and the only team who was willing to give him a long term deal. he had a choice go for the win or go for the money. cuban let him hold that titanium black card and brewer said “im sold!” done deal.
This is a good move for the Mavs. I really like them to make some noise this year more than any other. They got crazy depth, a good mix of defensive and offensive players, size, etc. If play their cards right I could see them upsetting the Lakers or Spurs
Ah the internet. Give people a forum where they can discuss something that interests them and they will instantly start using said forum to pick fights and call each other gay. SMH.
3 years $8 million for Corey Brewer? Thats a bargain however you look at it. I still don’t think he’s peaked as a player. The worst you’re gonna get is very good bench player I have to question Chicago not getting in on him. He would instantly be their best SG and at a price that allows them to re-sign Rose when the time comes. I’m not saying he’d be the key to a Championship run, but any time you get to add a young, cheap player who not only fits your play style but also a position of need you have to consider it. Surely?