NBA Rumor: Corey Brewer To Boston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City Or Dallas

Last week, most people assumed Corey Brewer would become a valuable contributor for the Knicks after they traded four starters to Denver. Apparently not. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Knicks and Brewer are close to a buyout agreement that will make the former Minnesota swingman a free agent. What does this mean? As early as this week, you could see the former No. 7 overall pick in a Celtics, Spurs, Thunder or Mavericks jersey.

It’s no surprise that of this group, Boston has to be at the front of the pack considering they tried to trade for him before the deadline. But just because the interest is there, doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s where Brewer wants to go. Of these four teams, they all have a shot at the title this June. And as GMs are surely telling him and his agent, he would be a vital piece to that puzzle.

Note: March 1 is the deadline for players to be released from their contracts and allowed to appear in the playoffs for another team.

Where do you think he’ll sign?

