NBA Rumor: Corey Brewer To Boston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City Or Dallas

Last week, most people assumed Corey Brewer would become a valuable contributor for the Knicks after they traded four starters to Denver. Apparently not. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Knicks and Brewer are close to a buyout agreement that will make the former Minnesota swingman a free agent. What does this mean? As early as this week, you could see the former No. 7 overall pick in a Celtics, Spurs, Thunder or Mavericks jersey.
It’s no surprise that of this group, Boston has to be at the front of the pack considering they tried to trade for him before the deadline. But just because the interest is there, doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s where Brewer wants to go. Of these four teams, they all have a shot at the title this June. And as GMs are surely telling him and his agent, he would be a vital piece to that puzzle.
Note: March 1 is the deadline for players to be released from their contracts and allowed to appear in the playoffs for another team.
Where do you think he’ll sign?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
so stupid…the knicks should keep him and use him as a defensive stopper
thats exactly why they aren’t keeping Brewer. He plays defense. He’s going to set a bad example for the rest of the NY team.
Knicks are dumb. I thought for sure they could have used him. He could have been valuable for them behind Fields.
damn the Mavs want everyone. They already have the deepest bench in the league, If they add brewer, they will all play 20 mins a game and blowout opponents.
Please go to OKC
OKC could use him as Green’s replacement. IMO I think he’s better than Jeff Green. Mavs could use him as well w/ Caron out!
perimiter D would get a huge bump still need someone other than KG to D up down low. aside from Glen Davis’ taking charges
yea he plays d…and thas it..oh yea he can posterize 40 yr old pgs too
he looks half retarded when hes dribbling a ball
ok I’m missing something he shoots 38% from the field, 25% from 3 -weighs about 200 at 6-9 gets abused on defense(where did all this he plays good d shit come from)and according to 1,2 and 3 ^^ the knicks need him! really??
I’d rather have him and a big instead of Jeffries
san antonio all day… will be the bruce bowen replacement they’ve been looking for oh so long…
why the hell don´t the knicks want brewer?
Really?! Why would the Knicks want to get rid of him? He is clearly their best wing off the bench.
He’s a cheap mans James Posey, if he goes to Boston or San Antonio just watch him become about 100% better than he has been so far in his career.
I really don’t understand the strategy behind the Knicks cutting him loose it will drastically worsen their bench which is already weak while possibly strengthening currently the top team in the east. Isiah is that you?
The Bulls need to pick him up and sit Bogans downs ASAP!
I like him best on the spurs or the celtics. the celts shouls sign powe right now
love sheen, so bonkers