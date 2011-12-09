NBA Rumor: Dwight Howard to Request Trade to Nets

Last night’s unraveling of the Three-Team Chris Paul-to-the-Lakers trade will have far-reaching consequences both immediately and down the road. From the ire and potential training camp no-shows of some of the players involved, to the further setback of the Hornets franchise (Outside of a Rajon Rondo deal, that haul of players was probably the best deal they were going to get for Chris Paul), the effects will be felt for a long time.
It’s particularly crushing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who for now are out on CP3 AND Dwight Howard, their masterplan coming apart right before their eyes. Late last night reports surfaced that once the CP trade dissolved, Dwight immediately focused his sights on the Nets.
From ESPN.com:
Dwight Howard is preparing to ask the Orlando Magic to trade him to the New Jersey Nets, according to sources close to the situation.
Howard’s representatives have told the Nets that they are his preferred destination.
Howard has yet to tell the Magic he will not re-sign with them after this season, but the sources said he will within the next few days, perhaps as early as Friday. There is also a chance that Howard will not attend the opening of training camp Friday, according to a source.
As ESPN.com reported last week, the Nets are ready to offer the Magic a package built around center Brook Lopez and two first-round draft picks, New Jersey’s own and one the Nets acquired from Houston in a previous trade, according to sources.
New Jersey is also willing to take back Hedo Turkoglu and the three years, $34 million remaining on his deal.
That’s a pretty solid Plan B for Dwight. While it’s not quite playing with Kobe and Chris Paul amid the glitz and aura of the Lakers, he still gets to team with Deron Williams and open the new arena in Brooklyn next season.
The Magic, though, are sort of stuck. They know now that there’s really no chance of Dwight re-signing, and they probably can’t get a better deal than this. They have no leverage. Unless other GMs are feeling generous, Brook and some picks are going to have to be enough.
why is dwight worried. the only deals the NBA could step in are deals involving the hornets, unless he wants to go from ORlando to New Orleans I don’t think anyone can touch Howard trade scenarios.
David Stern needs to go.
can anyone remind me why the lakers are so desperate for a trade? gasol si there for a few years, bynum has been injured a lot… but right now they have a great team.. they don’t need a big transfer
The Magic let go of 20 employees during the lockout and they announced they’ll let go of 12 more.
I think this trade sucks for the Magic and I’m a Nets fan. I’m ecstatic that this could happen.. but I realize how crooked it feels to Orlando fans.
But “Stern needs to go?” This trade has nothing to do with the Chris Paul trade because both teams are owned by their own respective owners and not the league, otherwise known as all 30 owners.
Sounds like the best deal Dwight and Orlando can get. Brook Lopez is a proven 20ppg scorer who is still very young. The only concern for Orlando would be getting Lopez to sign his extension.
If they could get Dwight and Turk off the books, while also bringing in a future center piece to build around, they would be Golden.
You see New orleans, THATS how you make a trade. Not that dumb a$$ sh!t LA tried to pass over as a good trade.
Chi (aka guy I won’t talk to for 3 weeks) – I’m sure the Lakers would have absolutely NO trouble giving up their next 5 first rounders. They always pick in the last 4 picks! It’s not like they get anything there anyways.
lakers claim to need a good point guard in order to have mike brown’s system work. in the triangle offense, a point guard is not that important because it’s passes and cuts and positioning and what not. mike brown’s offense claims to need a point guard capable of being more productive than fisher.
Dwight must have heard he can’t go to his first choice.
@ Chi
what the hell are you on,If i remember correctly Brook Lopez was the centerpiece to the team that had the most losses in league history, not to mention he seemingly got allergic to rebounding last year
Hey Chi, why would this be the best trade they could get? Seriously asking. Couldnt the Lakers give them Bynum and Gasol or one or the other and spare parts and take on Hedo?
It would have been nice to see him go to LA or anywhere where he could have made a big difference. I dont see the Nets really blowing up and becoming an elite team cuz of this, they have too many other crappy players. If Dwight didnt like the roster down in Orlando, well, New Jersey is far worse. I would also have liked to see Dwight team up with Derrick Rose in Chicago, that would have been fun, plus they could have given up Boozer and Noah, or whoever possibly. Just a fun idea to think about.
Aside from D-Will and Brook Lopez, the Nets roster is a joke. Have you seen their roster lately? Anthony Morrow is their third-best player. Dwight would have a heck of a boring future there.
