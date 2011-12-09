NBA Rumor: Dwight Howard to Request Trade to Nets

Last night’s unraveling of the Three-Team Chris Paul-to-the-Lakers trade will have far-reaching consequences both immediately and down the road. From the ire and potential training camp no-shows of some of the players involved, to the further setback of the Hornets franchise (Outside of a Rajon Rondo deal, that haul of players was probably the best deal they were going to get for Chris Paul), the effects will be felt for a long time.

It’s particularly crushing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who for now are out on CP3 AND Dwight Howard, their masterplan coming apart right before their eyes. Late last night reports surfaced that once the CP trade dissolved, Dwight immediately focused his sights on the Nets.

From ESPN.com:

Dwight Howard is preparing to ask the Orlando Magic to trade him to the New Jersey Nets, according to sources close to the situation. Howard’s representatives have told the Nets that they are his preferred destination. Howard has yet to tell the Magic he will not re-sign with them after this season, but the sources said he will within the next few days, perhaps as early as Friday. There is also a chance that Howard will not attend the opening of training camp Friday, according to a source. As ESPN.com reported last week, the Nets are ready to offer the Magic a package built around center Brook Lopez and two first-round draft picks, New Jersey’s own and one the Nets acquired from Houston in a previous trade, according to sources. New Jersey is also willing to take back Hedo Turkoglu and the three years, $34 million remaining on his deal.

That’s a pretty solid Plan B for Dwight. While it’s not quite playing with Kobe and Chris Paul amid the glitz and aura of the Lakers, he still gets to team with Deron Williams and open the new arena in Brooklyn next season.

The Magic, though, are sort of stuck. They know now that there’s really no chance of Dwight re-signing, and they probably can’t get a better deal than this. They have no leverage. Unless other GMs are feeling generous, Brook and some picks are going to have to be enough.

