NBA Rumor: Dwyane Wade Leaves Jordan Brand For Li-Ning

We had heard rumors of this move as far back as NBA All-Star Weekend in Orlando, and after a flurry of activity yesterday, various sites are reporting this morning that it’s official: Dwyane Wade is leaving the Jordan Brand for Chinese sneaker giant Li-Ning.

If the news is in fact true, it is being speculated that it will be a multi-million dollar deal. We are not necessarily surprised by the move – Li-Ning has been really aggressive pursuing a strong foothold in the American basketball market, signing athletes and sponsoring major basketball events.

If this is a done deal, is it a good decision by Dwyane Wade?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook