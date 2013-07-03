NBA Rumor: Houston Is Trying To Sign Dwight Howard & Josh Smith

Dwight Howard won’t be enough for the Rockets this offseason. They want to bring Josh Smith to Houston as well, according to a report from USA Today. The two big men are friends from way back, having grown up in the Atlanta area while playing AAU together. The motivation here is obvious: get Smith and use him to lure Howard away from Los Angeles.
After orchestrating several cap clearing moves — waiving Aaron Brooks and Carlos Delfino, and trading Thomas Robinson to Portland — Houston can sign Howard outright. But Josh Smith would have to be involved in a sign-n-trade. CBSSports.com says the Rockets have made both Jeremy Lin and Omer Asik (both owed more than $16 million over the next two years) available in trades. Moving Asik makes the most sense. The team is growing increasingly confident they’ll get Superman. If they do, Asik immediately becomes expendable as a high-priced backup.
Because of his shaky play last season, Lin might be more difficult to move, but after repeatedly failing to land a superstar over the past few seasons (Pau Gasol, Chris Bosh, etc.), Houston has to be teeming with excitement right now.
How good would Houston be with these two?
Why couldn’t Asik and Howard start side by side? Asik doesn’t need the ball on offense and can provide weak side offensive rebounding and also free up Howard on defensive assignments.
Because the spacing would b terrible, the both only score around the basket
That is a fair point. But honestly, neither of them have an offensive game that doesn’t involve dunking. On the defensive side they could really cause teams a headache inside and rebounding wouldn’t be a problem, allowing the Beard to just fire away from all over the floor.
love it. asik to portland!
As long as Dwight is not wearing purple & gold I will be happy…Sur eit would be good to have gotten somthing for him, but my first choice was getting him out of town…As for Smith, he looked lazy everytime I saw him play, he loped up the floor rather then run, he had that look of “whatever” on his face & so on… I can say one thing for sure, if Dwight goes to Houston, the bearded one will be gone within a few years because Dwight can’t play with a real star on the team…