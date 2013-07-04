NBA Rumor: J.R. Smith Is Close To Re-Signing With The Knicks

J.R. Smith is finalizing a deal to stay in New York, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. The 6-6 guard is coming off the best season of his career and was expected to cash in with a big payday this summer. Somewhat surprisingly, that’ll be with New York. As of now, the two sides are still finalizing the years and options in the deal.

Between the way his season ended in the playoffs (where Smith shot 33 percent and scored only 14.3 points a game) and the Knicks’ rumored interest in Monta Ellis, I expected Smith to sign somewhere else. Yet in the end, he recognized how good he has it in New York, where he’s the second option offensively and has the complete trust of Mike Woodson. That was too good to give away.

