[UPDATE] NBA Rumor: Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard Are Bitterly Feuding

[UPDATE: This is what Kobe Bryant just tweeted in reference the rumors of the feud. It looks like this news doesn’t have Dwight, Kobe or Mike D’Antoni too upset.]
Wow, we are so far from this, aren’t we?
This could be nothing (as some are saying), or it could really be another major step towards the biggest mess in recent NBA history. The New York Daily News has an article this morning with a rumor that Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard are feuding, and that it has almost escalated to a physical confrontation.
From a “league source” in the post:
A league source told the Daily News that the Lakers stars got into a heated exchange following a New Year’s Day loss to the 76ers, and Bryant went for a low blow â€“ referencing and agreeing with Shaquille O’Neal’s criticisms of Howard being soft.
Howard was restrained from going at his teammate, according to the source, and there have been rumblings from the center’s camp that he’s been unhappy with Bryant since earlier in the season.
Three days after the altercation, following a disheartening loss to the Clippers, Howard complained about the lack of chemistry on the Lakers. It was a comment seemingly directed at Bryant, who is averaging a league-high 22 shots despite playing with three potential Hall of Famers.
Allegedly, multiple sources have already denied that the Christmas Day confrontation happened, but there’s no mistaking Dwight’s comments to the media – it’s not like he’s talking about Darius Morris.
Regardless, what a mess. And with the mounting Laker losses come even more injuries, including a Dwight Howard date today with an MRI machine.
Last night’s loss to the Nuggets, while positive in the sense that there were times that L.A.’s offense was really clicking, and that their defense wasn’t completely abysmal for the entire game, must still be crushing. The Lakers were visibly giddy when they went into the locker room at half time tied with Denver. Hardly the stuff of mildly successful teams, let alone championship-caliber squads.
The article also speculates that the Lakers may look to move Dwight at a discount if they don’t believe that he will re-sign after the season. Do you think that’s the best move or should they continue to try and make this work?
i hate to say this but dwight knew what he was signing up for. he does not get any benefit of doubt after the ish he pulled in orlando. he played with kb in the olympics. if he was not all in he should have went to brooklyn. he is to blame..period! if he is hurt dont play. if he plays he should show effort. nuff said!
Agreed, Jay. Dwight knew exactly what he was getting into and he doesn’t exactly have the best track record. We thought it was weird that he’s been vocal with his criticism lately because he is so clearly not himself this season. Brooklyn though sees to be the final destination though, whether it’s this year or next, right?
dwight could’ve opted out (not opted with orlando) and be now playing with the mavs or the nets.
dont blame kobe if you’re stuck in this situation now. everyone and their mom know kobe is a ball hog.
Message board back….YES(marv albert voice)
I think a big part of the problem is the coaching as well. It’s their job to control the locker room. Phil Jackson had the same problems with Shaq and Kobe but he still got 3 chips out of them.
Hang on. How much is Dwight getting paid? Grow up and earn your Fn dough. Kobe is a dick, but surely Dwight can grab all the misses from Kobe’s garbage and up his rebounding/scoring rate…
dwight howard is NOT a good basketball player. he is a fourth quarter liability with his FT shooting and he is the first player in history who doesn’t know how to get layups with nash dishing. pathetically low basketball IQ, and this farce that he’s a fun-loving personality: um, maybe if you’re in middle school.
the problem with los angeles lakers is that they want to always “restack” their team with talent they never want to rebuild cause theyre in hollywood and the fans are too inpatient- they arent like the spurs and now how to draft and build a program they just spend dr buss money on 6 allstars and expect them to win sometimes it works sometimes it doesnt—well hell meybee for the first time in what almost 20 years the team wont make the playoffs with the exception of 2005—-the answer is rebuilsin this franchise not seeing how many more years they can bomb trying to get kobe as many rings as jordan
rebuilding*
Trade him. They aren’t deep enough as it is, and Pau can play center in the NBA(did well against Howard in the Finals a few years back.) He’s a better low post player offensively, and is a much better passer. Howard could bring in two players who aren’t fake superstars with no back to the basket moves or shooting touch from even 10 feet from the basket.
The Rockets might give up Lin and Parsons? Memphis has Gay and someone else.they can throw in. Denver has Iguodala and Gallinari. Or you could trade Howard to the Knicks(if they would part with Chandler and Novak)and the Rockets, Memphis, Minnesota have all wanted Gasol. They need a small forward who can run, back up point guard who can play both guard and even small forward position, a center who doesn’t want 15 shots a game including 10 free throws that are being hit at a .50 percent clip. They need at least one guy who can come off the bench, isn’t old or can’t really play, and another 3 point shooter. So trading Howard and Gasol could bring in the right guys to put with Nash and Kobe.