NBA Rumor: Mike Bibby To Miami, Boston, Portland Or Denver

UPDATE: According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Bibby agreed to give up his entire $6.2 million salary for next season.
After being traded to the Washington Wizards last week, it appears Mike Bibby won’t be staying long. According to Michael Lee of The Washington Post, Bibby’s agent, David Falk, is currently speaking with Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld to finalize a buyout. What does this mean? As early as this week, you could see the former No. 2 overall pick in a Heat, Celtics, Blazers or Nuggets jersey.
While there’s no word yet as to how much of a pay cut Bibby will be taking, he’s clearly put a personal premium on returning to a winning team. Right now, Bibby is set to make the remainder of his $5.7 million contract this year, as well as $6.4 million next season. At 32 years old and declining productivity, there’s no way he’ll get that type of money on the open market this summer – that is, assuming he signs a deal with a contender just for the rest of the season.
Of the four teams interested in him, Miami and Boston offer the greatest shot at a trip to the NBA Finals, but not necessarily at playing time. With Portland and Denver, he’d have a greater chance to play, return to the West Coast and hopefully make the difference as both squads hope to climb the Western Conference standings before the playoffs.
Note: March 1 is the deadline for players to be released from their contracts and allowed to appear in the playoffs for another team.
Where do you think he’ll sign?
What contender would want the worst defender in the league? I guess the Heat would be a more logical choice, since he would presumably get more playing time, rather than having to fight Rondo and Delonte West for minutes.
Why would Portland want Bibby? They’ve already got a glut of guards on their roster who are capable shot makers and ball handlers. Plus don’t they remember what Roy said/feels about Andre Miller? If he can’t stand playing with Dre, whom he considers slow, he’ll commit suicide if they sign Bibby
He should go to the Lakers since he fits in the Lakers mold of old, slow, nonathletic, gets burned by quicker guards but will make the occasional 3 pointer.
LaKERS ALL DAY
Bibby can’t be too worried about playing time if he signs with a contender. I guess the Heat could use him as they have no good options at the point, but is Bibby really going to help any team get over any hump? I’m not so sure. He was lucky to have a starting job with the Hawks; I don’t know of too many other contenders that need him to suit up and start.
Why would he consider Denver if they already have Ty Lawson and Ray Felton locked in a platoon and are two deep at every position?
He’ll go to the Heat say hello to Jason Willaims II for Riley.
Hes been washed for a few years
Don’t know exactly what the terms of his buyout were, but if he’s giving up 6 million dollars (minus whatever he signs for next year, not more than a couple mil) to play for a winner…wow. Respect.
I hear he is heading to the Heat; good for him. Bibby knows his role (nice spot up 3 pt. shooter and steadying team influence) and could defer nicely to LeBron and Wade.
The guy is slow, but he actually is pretty rugged and can handle bigger shooting guards defensively in the paint.
He was a scapegoat in Atlanta, but the Hawks did need to mix things up a bit, and at least Teague (who was horrible last year but has radically improved this year) now is getting some p.t.
I think Bibby also is a good all around guy–like Tyron Lue towards the end of his career–who will be a nice positive influence on the Heat.
Giving up a lot of $, but when I saw him drive off in a nice Bentley from a shindig I atended a few weeks ago, I didn’t exactly feel sorry for him $-wise.
A reason for me actually to care a tiny bit for the Heat.
Im happy hes coming to Miami but I aint giving up no 6mil for 1mil. I mean we are talking about Millions here folks. I guess hes at the end of his carreer where money does not really matter anymore and probably just wants a ring so he can retire.
Bibby is taking his talent to south beach
Bibby is washed. Badly.
half yall dont even watch the hawks games stfu
I used to like Mini-Me back when he was a King, he’s pretty deadly.
respects to Bibby for giving up 6 mill to play for a contender. how many basketball players would do something like this these days?
Bibby won’t save you! The Knicks have that Lebron brong kryptonite! Hello Melo!
