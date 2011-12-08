NBA Rumor: New York Knicks About to Sign Grant Hill

NBA GMs are on a roll today. It looks like we’re about to be 2-for-2 with smart, veteran free agent signings (as opposed to MLB GMs giving the world’s oldest-looking 31-year-old a 10-year, $250-million deal).

Today’s New York Post is reporting that a Knicks free agent deal with Grant Hill is on the verge of becoming a reality.

From Marc Berman’s post:

The Knicks are on the verge of landing Grant Hill, according to two NBA sources. Hill, the Suns free agent, deliberated for the past few days between making the jump to New York or staying with the Phoenix Suns, who are in rebuilding mode.

Hill is close to accepting the big challenge of the Big Apple. “It’s not 100 percent done, but he’s leaning,” one source said. The third time appears to be the charm. The Knicks failed to woo Hill when he became the NBA’s most-sought-after free agent in 2000 and were rejected again two years ago when he decided to remain in Phoenix. Hill and his wife, Tamia, a recording artist, are enamored with New York but were concerned about uprooting their two children in grade school. Hill, who dealt with major injuries earlier in his career, also was worried about leaving the renowned Suns’ training staff. But Hill is about to choose the Knicks, who could be one of the heavyweights in the Eastern Conference. Hill would be slotted in as the starting shooting guard, supplanting Landry Fields and giving the club more leadership, shooting, defense and the depth the team lost in last season’s Carmelo Anthony trade.

It doesn’t matter that Hill is 39 years old – he would absolutely make the Knicks a better team in lots of ways. If they really think they can contend in the East right now, they need to make this happen.

Should the Knicks gamble on signing 39-year old Grant Hill?

