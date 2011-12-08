NBA Rumor: New York Knicks About to Sign Grant Hill

NBA GMs are on a roll today. It looks like we’re about to be 2-for-2 with smart, veteran free agent signings (as opposed to MLB GMs giving the world’s oldest-looking 31-year-old a 10-year, $250-million deal).
Today’s New York Post is reporting that a Knicks free agent deal with Grant Hill is on the verge of becoming a reality.
The Knicks are on the verge of landing Grant Hill, according to two NBA sources.
Hill, the Suns free agent, deliberated for the past few days between making the jump to New York or staying with the Phoenix Suns, who are in rebuilding mode.
Hill is close to accepting the big challenge of the Big Apple.
“It’s not 100 percent done, but he’s leaning,” one source said.
The third time appears to be the charm. The Knicks failed to woo Hill when he became the NBA’s most-sought-after free agent in 2000 and were rejected again two years ago when he decided to remain in Phoenix.
Hill and his wife, Tamia, a recording artist, are enamored with New York but were concerned about uprooting their two children in grade school. Hill, who dealt with major injuries earlier in his career, also was worried about leaving the renowned Suns’ training staff.
But Hill is about to choose the Knicks, who could be one of the heavyweights in the Eastern Conference. Hill would be slotted in as the starting shooting guard, supplanting Landry Fields and giving the club more leadership, shooting, defense and the depth the team lost in last season’s Carmelo Anthony trade.
It doesn’t matter that Hill is 39 years old – he would absolutely make the Knicks a better team in lots of ways. If they really think they can contend in the East right now, they need to make this happen.
Should the Knicks gamble on signing 39-year old Grant Hill?
AS a Suns Fan…..F*CK!!!
I guess the other smart veteran free agent move you were implying was Tracy Mcgrady?
Was referring to Battier, but I think the T-Mac move counts as well. Got him for the veteran minimum. If the Hawks get any kind of real contribution from him its a bonus.
heat bout to sign curry, eddy curry. i like
@Dime:
New rule changes for the 2011 season via ESPN.
([espn.go.com])
“Rip-through” moves, in which an offensive player swings the ball into a defender’s outstretched arm and then attempts a shot once he has created contact, will be considered non-shooting fouls if the contact begins before the offensive player starts his shooting motion.
Also, on drives to the basket, a shooting foul will be called only if contact occurs after the offensive player has begun his shooting motion, not after he has initiated his leap toward the basket.
“Certain types of contact involving the shooter were all being called in his favor,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t look good for the game. There was a strong feeling that those types of plays were creating an ill-advised reward for the shooter, often with three free throws.”
The league will also make traveling in the post and on the perimeter a point of emphasis, with a player hopping off of and landing on the same foot viewed as an automatic violation. Referees will also consider locking or clamping an opponent’s arm or hand under the basket while battling for a rebound and discontinued or hesitation dribbles as automatic violations.
like the rule changes and as a knicks fan like the signing. love what amare’s doing for the knicks, but could use that old veteran voice in the locker room
remind me why we traded away felton if we cant land cp3
As soon as Grant’s leaves that Phoenix training staff it’s an injury waiting to happen…
@7: What? To get Carmelo Anthony.
Knicks fans are amazing. You landed Amare Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony and that’s not enough to build around.
Dont forget the Kapono signing by the lakers for the vet min (KIDDING)..
Wonder what # Hill will wear bc 33 isn’t an option.