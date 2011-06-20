NBA Rumor: Phoenix Suns To Buyout Vince Carter

What’s the current market for a former eight-time All-Star who’s 34 years old? Not good. And it’s even worse when you’re slated to make around $18.9 million next season. So while you may think the Phoenix Suns will do everything they can to trade Vince Carter‘s contract, according to Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic, they’ll instead opt to buy him out for only $4 million in the coming days.
Wait. So you’re telling me the Suns could keep Carter on the squad for another year and pay him $18.9 million for the 2011-12 season, or pay him $4 million and tell him to kick rocks? Seems like a no-brainer to me.
This past season, Carter averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his 51 games in Phoenix. Not bad for a role player, but when you consider he was only playing 27.2 minutes a night and shooting a dismal 42.2 percent from the field, you realize that the sun has set on his time in the Valley of the Sun.
So why now? Carter’s deal for this upcoming season is only partially guaranteed, so if he is not waived before June 30, his salary of $18.9 million becomes fully guaranteed. At the same time, if (and when) he is waived by next Thursday, he pockets $4 million and becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1 – heading into the lockout with an uncertain future. The $4 million stays on Phoenix’s cap for next season.
What do you think? Will the Suns buyout Carter? Where will he land next?
I want VC in a Boston Celtics uniform.
Raptors reunion? LOL
No doubt they’ll buy him out at $4 mill. I think Vince can still play but $ rules and this is no brainer in that regard.
(They also have Dudley, J-Chill and Pietrus who can all fill the role nicely, and who all need more PT.)
I was just saying that the Bulls need a veteran shooting guard, who doesn’t mind being a role player. I think at this point in his career VC just wants to win.Chicago needs to sign Vince,I mean anything is an upgrade for them at the two guard spot,plus Vince(when motivated) can still create for himself, and others(Chicago’s role players biggest weakness).
This guy stunk it up while on my Suns team, anyone who wants him, can have him.
Think of it this way – Orlando was willing to give up a top 10 Center, just to get rid of Vince and his contract. We all know how valuable 7-footers who can get you 10/10/1.5 a game are.
Now, in the face of a lockout where everything revolves around money, there is a team willing to swallow $4M just to not have him anymore. Buyer Beware.
@Rainman I kinda agree, but remember he got traded from a contending team to a non-contending team. I think he lost his motivation(remeber his last year with the Raptors), plus with all his wear & tear he just never meshed well with the team. Look at Shawn Marion everyone thought he was done then he goes Matrix Reloaded in the Playoffs Vince could do the same on a good team.
@SwissArmyKnife5: “Chicago needs to sign Vince”.
I disagree. The Bulls don’t “need” a 2-guard who doesn’t play defence and doesn’t give 100% effort.
“plus Vince(when motivated)…”
^^^ My point exactly.
vince carter should only go to a team that he can fill a role in. as in a team that has a hole at his position. in this aspect, he should really consider a playoff team, like the hornets.
@SwissArmyKnife5
Phoenix will waive him. no chance they keep him since Pietrus just exercised his player option. Phoenix sucks anyway, no need to Vince to stay there.
If Vince Carter is willing to play small forward, he should probably think about signing with the clippers.
chicago bulls seem like an ideal fit. I can see Vince starting in chicago, but not finishing games.
if brandon roy cant get his knees to cooperate, Blazers might take a long look at Vince. I mean shit, afterall, you can probably get Vince for 2yrs, $6million. maybe less!
charlotte bobcats need to sell tickets. vince carter can help. practice would be entertaining with stephen jackson and vince going at it…..
if the Hawks lose Jamal Crawford, vince carter might be able to help them out. Hawks need new life infused into them more than any other franchise anyway….side note: Hawks will probably trade marvin williams to la lakers for ron artest on draft night. you heard it hear first. maybe.
and lastly, vince carter might actually be of good service and bench player in OKC. yup, OKC. it wont be long until james harden is starting anyway. and when that happens, OKC will be DESPERATE for some bench punch firepower. vince carter should be able to provide 20 good minutes off their bench.
okc and blazers are not ideal spots for vince. okc has a defensive stopper in sefolosha and harden is 10xs better than vince now. what the point of the thunder taking him especially with the upcoming draft, the thunder have been looking to get younger. on top of that, the lockout with rob vince of some time meaning he will be in no position to be of value to a growing thunder core. sorry.
and why would any wing player wanna go to the blazers? that’s equivalent to retirement for vince carter. have you not seen the roster there? batum, gerald wallace, wesley mathews, roy, rudy fernandez and possibly luke babbit. vince carter may be getting old, but he isn’t stupid. the blazers should be off his radar just like vince is off the blazers radar. dumb option.
Yeah I like the idea of VC in either Atlanta or Oklahoma… makes sense.
Marvin Williams for Ron Artest? LOL LA must have compromising photos of EVERY GM in the league.
Half Man, Half Amazing needs to go to New York and be Two And A Half Men
PLEASE don’t bring him to Chicago. alone, he could take us down to a 4 or 5 seed. He can be ok on a team, but not one like that. Boston would actually be decent, N.O too. He needs someplace where he can jack 3s for 15-20 minutes, and then go off for 5-10 minutes when he feels like it. It would also need to be a team with a strong veteran presence, where he’s not the elder statesman.
San antonio comes to mind.
hey ME^ i mentioned vince in N.O. in post 10. guess we’re on the same page. him in chicago would be a bad move.
how bout MIAMI….? He can jack 3’s all day long….
^^^ Miami could use someone like him to sell tickets and bring some much needed star potential. ^^^
^ TAKING SHOTS AT MIAMI…when will it end ? o yea , when that team gets a championship.
i think the bobcats can take him, they need some scoring specially a go to guy when needed, they dont have that and vince can still play that spot in many nights. he was a role player in orlando and in phoenix, never had the chance to have the ball in his hands most of the time, in charlotte he can be rejuvenated once again, at 34 hes not that too old, he still have 2 yrs left playing high level.
the hawks can take him too if they cant get crawford, and if the blazers cant get roy healthy again they can take vince, batum and wallace are not shooting guards they are small forwards and wallace can play the 4 too. so its not a redundancy having vince, mathews is the only decent 2-guard when roy is out. and when roy is out they dont have that veteran go to guy. nobody is in that roster, thats why vince can help the blazers. yes i agree vince going to portland.
I THINK VINCE WOULD WORK OUT GREAT IN NEW YORK, HE PLAYED GREAT AS A NET AND ALWAYS WANTED TO PLAY IN NEW YORK, BESIDES THEY NEED SOMEONE WHO CAN GET HIS OWN SHOT, BESIDE MELO…..KNOW ONE ELSE CAN GET THERE OWN SHOT. A’MARE NEEDS SOMEONE TOO THROW HIM THE ROCK AND BESIDES HE CAN STILL GET 15-18 EASY AND TAKE SOME OF THE LOAD OF A’MARE AND MELO AND LET CHAUNCEY DISTRIBUTE