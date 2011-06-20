NBA Rumor: Phoenix Suns To Buyout Vince Carter

What’s the current market for a former eight-time All-Star who’s 34 years old? Not good. And it’s even worse when you’re slated to make around $18.9 million next season. So while you may think the Phoenix Suns will do everything they can to trade Vince Carter‘s contract, according to Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic, they’ll instead opt to buy him out for only $4 million in the coming days.

Wait. So you’re telling me the Suns could keep Carter on the squad for another year and pay him $18.9 million for the 2011-12 season, or pay him $4 million and tell him to kick rocks? Seems like a no-brainer to me.

This past season, Carter averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his 51 games in Phoenix. Not bad for a role player, but when you consider he was only playing 27.2 minutes a night and shooting a dismal 42.2 percent from the field, you realize that the sun has set on his time in the Valley of the Sun.

So why now? Carter’s deal for this upcoming season is only partially guaranteed, so if he is not waived before June 30, his salary of $18.9 million becomes fully guaranteed. At the same time, if (and when) he is waived by next Thursday, he pockets $4 million and becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1 – heading into the lockout with an uncertain future. The $4 million stays on Phoenix’s cap for next season.

What do you think? Will the Suns buyout Carter? Where will he land next?

