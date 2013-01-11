NBA Rumor: Rajon Rondo Wants Rudy Gay on the Boston Celtics

Allegedly, Rajon Rondo wants to see Rudy Gay in Boston Celtics green, and really, why wouldn’t he? It looks like Rudy is one of the most blatantly-available difference makers on the trade market.
If Gay is going be headed somewhere, it’s only natural that Rondo wants to know, “Why not Boston?”
This comes from a Yahoo!Sports column from Marc Spears posted last night:
While Rondo, according to Gay, is giving sound advice, the Boston Celtics guard can’t help being a little selfish.
“It’s hard to talk to [Rondo] because he is always saying, ‘We need you over here. We need you over here,’ ” Gay said. “So it’s not easy talking to him. But he’s being a friend, just telling me about keeping everything together and he makes you feel like you are still valuable.”
On paper, without talking about who the Celts would have to give up in a deal, Rudy Gay seems like he’d be a pretty great fit in Boston. His 17.8 points per game would be a welcome line of guaranteed perimeter offensive support to relieve some of what is being asked of Rondo and Paul Pierce‘s Old-Man-at-the-Y arsenal every single night.
Do you think Rudy Gay would be a good fit in Boston?
At the expense of whom? I don’t think Memphis has interest in anything the Celtics have.
of course Memphis is interested. Its the Celtics, they have to be or else they will get kicked out of the NBA. I’m sure an even trade of Rudy Gay for Avery Bradley will work just fine.
The only way I see this happening is for Pierce, which I HATE the idea of, although it would make sense. Pierce’s contract ends this off season, which will free up the cap space Memphis has been looking for, while at the same time adding arguably one of the leagues best scorers/late game veterans in the league. Boston would get Gays scoring and youth/energy for years to come. Other than that I could see a package centered around Jeff Green, but considering his 36 million dollar contract and recent success, I’m not sure if the C’s would be willing to give him up. Also, if we traded Green, who would play where? Pierce on the bench sounds bad, but if you think about it, the Truth would massacre most second units defenses. Danny’s got plenty to think about.
U know your B Ball!
Also, is Rondo by any chance suggesting that they move Pierce? The Celtics ‘need’ Gay. Sounds fishy to me
I think if you sent Jeff Green + Courtney Lee + picks, Memphis would have to consider the parts being at least a good starting point. It could be a win-win for both teams…
of course its a win-win for both teams. because no matter what, it’s always going to be a win for the celtics. and a win for the celtics is a win for the NBA and everyone who watches. because what ever would we do if the celtics (or the Lakers for that matter) were to suck? I think the world would end.
celtics sucked before garnett/allen era
S..t just give them KG too why don’t yea, Gay is good but be real you can’t give half the team bro
As a longtime celts fan is it help us win number seventeen as long as we keep the truth Brandon bass Courtney lee I would give up for rudy
you should know as a longtime fan it would be to win 18
Yea gota give to get and it’s gonna come down to Bass or Bradly maybe Lee since Bradly is making a big impact since his return . look at our record since!!!!