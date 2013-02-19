NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Reportedly Mocked Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend

It would appear that Dwight Howard‘s collective performance at NBA All-Star Weekend was one for the ages. Not only did he turn in a rather uninspired performance on the court (including a weirdly detached, sort of abrasive interview with Craig Sager from the bench during the game), but he also apparently went out of his way to publicly drive the rift between himself and Kobe Bryant deeper than it has ever been.

The New York Post published a report that Dwight mocked Kobe openly in the locker room in front of the rest of the players (Watch Dwight clown Kobe on the Lakers team plane earlier this season). From the report:

Relations between Kobe Bryant and his Lakers teammate Dwight Howard were beyond icy during the weekend’s All-Star game in Houston â€” with Howard mocking Bryant behind his back in the locker room, sources exclusively tell Page Six. Amid other reports that the Lakers’ chilly on-court chemistry was spilling into the locker room, we’re told that Howard “grabbed Kobe’s uniform, put it on, and imitated him in front of all the other players on the West team. He was joking and berating Kobe” to fellow NBA stars, including the Clippers’ Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant. The source added Bryant later arrived in the locker room, “said hello to everyone on the team except Howard, grabbed his stuff and moved as far away from Howard as he could.” Despite a recent clear-the-air meeting in Memphis, relations haven’t thawed.

Mocking Kobe in front of his peers? Wow. Sorry, there’s no coming back from this one, Lakers fans.

It is Page 6, so take it for what it’s worth. Here’s the source: NY Post

