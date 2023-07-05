Bronny James is on his way to USC, as the 4-star guard recruit and the eldest son of LeBron James is about to make his highly-anticipated jump to college basketball before potentially entering the 2024 NBA Draft and letting his dad live out his dream of teaming up with him in the league. Despite that, there’s another member of the James family who is still on the AAU circuit, and during his first game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament, he apparently attracted interest from a number of NBA scouts.

Bryce James and Team Strive For Greatness played on Monday in the 16-under division, with James scoring 12 points in a win and receiving praise from his dad on Twitter.

According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, a handful of scouts from NBA teams — including, unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers — treated James as “a priority” on the day.

“Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games,” Peek wrote.

It’s going to be quite a while before we know about James’ future in the league, as he’s a recruit in the class of 2025 and won’t be eligible to enter the NBA Draft until the following year. As of this writing, James is listed as a 6’4 shooting guard and the No. 81 overall recruit in his class by On3’s Industry Ranking.