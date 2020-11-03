Tuesday saw millions of Americans head to their local polling places to vote in the 2020 election, including at some NBA and WNBA arenas that had turned themselves into voting locations this year.
Throughout the NBA Bubble in Orlando and Wubble in Bradenton, players, coaches, and the league kept a strong emphasis on trying to encourage people to vote, with teams registering en masse and numerous ads and PSAs running during games calling on people to get registered and vote. That continued on Election Day, as players from around the league posted to social media to encourage people to head out and vote, as well as reminding folks that in many states, you can register on the same day as the election to vote.
LeBron James, who started the More Than A Vote campaign this summer was very active in encouraging folks to head to the polls and vote, while also passing along various resources on social media to help voters (and also fight against voter suppression).
🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/3ncK0SDgU2
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 3, 2020
REMEMBER: You’ve got back-up.
📱Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE or visit https://t.co/xH24ZPlzJw if you have any questions, or see any issues. pic.twitter.com/7lpAazqRvn
— More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) November 3, 2020
Some were on site to encourage voters, meet with staff, and some even volunteered as poll workers for the day.
LA Sparks stars @chiney and @Nnemkadi30 volunteered to work the polls in Houston this morning ✊
(via @HarrisVotes) pic.twitter.com/deMN2VYxcJ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2020
See you at the polls, literally. Sacramento🗣🗣🗣meet me at @Golden1Center TODAY to vote! pic.twitter.com/aSrM0F3Z6b
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) November 3, 2020
.@MatisseThybulle made it a point today to meet with local poll workers & voters. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/jA32W6qQjL
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 3, 2020
THANK YOU to all of our election volunteers for your hard work! 🗳
There’s still time to get to the polls, DMV!
📸 | https://t.co/SxHH8NXVg4 pic.twitter.com/htNDxOdWyt
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 3, 2020
Listen to Admiral and #VOTE 🗳@CapitalOneArena | @admiralelite15 pic.twitter.com/o0XRHy11Hu
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 3, 2020
Other stars from around the leagues likewise posted resources and information on where and when to vote in various states, while making sure those wanting to vote aren’t scared off going to vote by attempts at voter intimidation and misinformation.
Flint town don’t get distracted by the misinformation. You MUST be in line by 8pm TODAY to VOTE! Letsss gooooo https://t.co/zmcIqWfR85
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 3, 2020
Know your rights before go to the polls today!! @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. Let’s do this!!! ✊🏾 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ChsMbGsTBG
— Chris Paul (@CP3) November 3, 2020
It's still not too late. VOTE!#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/8HLHobNAj0
— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) November 3, 2020
Just teamed up with Pizza to the Polls to get meals to voters in Cleveland waiting in long voting lines. See a long line? Let https://t.co/pfXvuoETeq know!" @PizzaToThePolls @SocialChangeFnd #ItTakesAVillage” pic.twitter.com/HBhEKdSDKN
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 3, 2020
And Rhode Island at the county clerk office. No excuses today! GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/W8yRpb1v7P
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 3, 2020
Hey Florida! If you haven’t voted — Vote today! Check https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 for location in Florida to vote.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020
Hey Florida! If you have a mail in ballot don’t mail it, ballots have to be received at supervisor today! go to https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 to find a drop box and take your ballot in.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020
Hey Florida! If you’ve misplaced your mail in ballot you can still vote in Florida, go to https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 to find your polling place and vote in person.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020
If you care about the world, vote
If you care about your children, vote
If you care about the future, vote
If you care about people, vote
If you care about yourself, vote#ElectionDay
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) November 3, 2020
#VoteHimOut #Dont@me
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) November 3, 2020
Let's bring this same energy to the polls! #VOTE https://t.co/pCyStfVca2
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 3, 2020
GO VOTE!!
— elfrid payton (@elfrid) November 3, 2020
GET OUT & VOTE
— Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) November 3, 2020
If you do one thing today, make sure you get out and vote!! 🇺🇸 #bethechange
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 3, 2020
Today is Election Day! @MagicJohnson discusses his commitment to voting and the importance of making your voice heard. The clock is ticking, find your polling place now at https://t.co/sW8X61gZBq pic.twitter.com/r62CeclgQv
— VOTE (@NBA) November 3, 2020
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 #VOTE
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 3, 2020
I’m holding my breath all day it feels like… go vote 🚙
— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) November 3, 2020
Others from around the league posted about their visit to the polls (or voting by mail earlier), with a number of players voting for the first time after the push internally to get more players registered.
Voted for the 1st time today!!!! Made it even that much better watching my little brother vote. Changing the cycle ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/BQDMXZXlQ3
— Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) November 3, 2020
Voted for the first time today🙌🏾✔️
— Kev (@KevKnox) November 2, 2020
#ELECTIONDAY #VOTE pic.twitter.com/4BWn8pXz5e
— John Wall (@JohnWall) November 3, 2020
Vote‼️ #iwillvote #election2020#og ⚓️ https://t.co/R01mzv8O7S pic.twitter.com/cUVeMrn5MY
— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) November 3, 2020
I voted at @TheFieldhouse!! NO wait time! Come on down 🙌🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/XQHl6TwePo
— Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) November 3, 2020
Can’t talk that talk and not vote pic.twitter.com/BYWErUC4ka
— Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) November 3, 2020
Be like @patbev21.#Vote pic.twitter.com/uYaSfWlcbz
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 3, 2020
.@CourtneyLee5 voted. Be like @CourtneyLee5 👊 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/u0oDIrIwLo
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 3, 2020
From @Klow7. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/f6ipcvdfFB
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 3, 2020
Allan took it to the polls! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/orTyhcmtzV
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2020
.@TJMcConnell voted 🗳 Have you?#ElectionDay x #RallyTheVote pic.twitter.com/2P6CkEpDjk
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 3, 2020
“I feel like I just made a difference.” — Dennis Smith Jr. after voting
(via desmith4/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZVYo3tRvLO
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2020
Go VOTE! pic.twitter.com/LbZwAvaTlx
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 3, 2020
Get out there and #VOTE! pic.twitter.com/9sVGWf55tn
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2020