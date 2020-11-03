Tuesday saw millions of Americans head to their local polling places to vote in the 2020 election, including at some NBA and WNBA arenas that had turned themselves into voting locations this year.

Throughout the NBA Bubble in Orlando and Wubble in Bradenton, players, coaches, and the league kept a strong emphasis on trying to encourage people to vote, with teams registering en masse and numerous ads and PSAs running during games calling on people to get registered and vote. That continued on Election Day, as players from around the league posted to social media to encourage people to head out and vote, as well as reminding folks that in many states, you can register on the same day as the election to vote.

LeBron James, who started the More Than A Vote campaign this summer was very active in encouraging folks to head to the polls and vote, while also passing along various resources on social media to help voters (and also fight against voter suppression).

REMEMBER: You’ve got back-up. 📱Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE or visit https://t.co/xH24ZPlzJw if you have any questions, or see any issues. pic.twitter.com/7lpAazqRvn — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) November 3, 2020

Some were on site to encourage voters, meet with staff, and some even volunteered as poll workers for the day.

LA Sparks stars @chiney and @Nnemkadi30 volunteered to work the polls in Houston this morning ✊ (via @HarrisVotes) pic.twitter.com/deMN2VYxcJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2020

See you at the polls, literally. Sacramento🗣🗣🗣meet me at @Golden1Center TODAY to vote! pic.twitter.com/aSrM0F3Z6b — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) November 3, 2020

.@MatisseThybulle made it a point today to meet with local poll workers & voters. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/jA32W6qQjL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 3, 2020

THANK YOU to all of our election volunteers for your hard work! 🗳 There’s still time to get to the polls, DMV! 📸 | https://t.co/SxHH8NXVg4 pic.twitter.com/htNDxOdWyt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 3, 2020

Other stars from around the leagues likewise posted resources and information on where and when to vote in various states, while making sure those wanting to vote aren’t scared off going to vote by attempts at voter intimidation and misinformation.

Flint town don’t get distracted by the misinformation. You MUST be in line by 8pm TODAY to VOTE! Letsss gooooo https://t.co/zmcIqWfR85 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 3, 2020

Know your rights before go to the polls today!! @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. Let’s do this!!! ✊🏾 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ChsMbGsTBG — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 3, 2020

Just teamed up with Pizza to the Polls to get meals to voters in Cleveland waiting in long voting lines. See a long line? Let https://t.co/pfXvuoETeq know!" @PizzaToThePolls @SocialChangeFnd #ItTakesAVillage” pic.twitter.com/HBhEKdSDKN — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 3, 2020

And Rhode Island at the county clerk office. No excuses today! GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/W8yRpb1v7P — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 3, 2020

Hey Florida! If you haven’t voted — Vote today! Check https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 for location in Florida to vote. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020

Hey Florida! If you have a mail in ballot don’t mail it, ballots have to be received at supervisor today! go to https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 to find a drop box and take your ballot in. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020

Hey Florida! If you’ve misplaced your mail in ballot you can still vote in Florida, go to https://t.co/7cMjHXgkx6 to find your polling place and vote in person. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020

If you care about the world, vote

If you care about your children, vote

If you care about the future, vote

If you care about people, vote

If you care about yourself, vote#ElectionDay — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) November 3, 2020

Let's bring this same energy to the polls! #VOTE https://t.co/pCyStfVca2 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 3, 2020

GO VOTE!! — elfrid payton (@elfrid) November 3, 2020

GET OUT & VOTE — Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) November 3, 2020

If you do one thing today, make sure you get out and vote!! 🇺🇸 #bethechange — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 3, 2020

Today is Election Day! @MagicJohnson discusses his commitment to voting and the importance of making your voice heard. The clock is ticking, find your polling place now at https://t.co/sW8X61gZBq pic.twitter.com/r62CeclgQv — VOTE (@NBA) November 3, 2020