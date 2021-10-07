If you’ve ever geeked out over an NBA player’s tunnel fit, or gone on a social media hunt for the streetwear brands players are rocking courtside, you probably have Courtney Mays to thank.

The prodigious menswear stylist has been labeled the league’s secret weapon when it comes to fashion. She’s dressed everyone from DeAndre Jordan, to Chris Paul (Mays helped craft the latter’s HBCU statement looks during the Bubble last year), to Cavs power forward Kevin Love. She’s witnessed the way players like LeBron James have let their sense of style evolve, becoming a trendsetter off the court in the process. She’s even ushered in some of that change herself, building season-long wardrobes, collaborating on capsule collections, steering the artistic direction of players’ brands, and elevating the closets of some of the biggest names in the league.

Dime got the chance to sit down with Mays for advice on tapping into that effortlessly chic look she’s seemed to trademark. Mays broke down how one player in particular has updated his fits over the past few years, combining his love for retro Americana and traditional menswear with a playful eye towards accessories, bold prints, and mismatching textures.

Have you seen a change in how players approach their tunnel fits in the last few years?

Absolutely. There’s been a huge transition. These tunnels, what these guys have on? They have such an influence on the rest of the [fashion] world. I think what’s so interesting is you even hear some of my clients talk about the locker room, like a guy comes in who’s dressed up, and there’s this whole rah rah that goes on. So I think it builds a little bit of camaraderie, a little competition. For me, it helps to expand the platform on where these guys stand. You can use fashion as a place to talk about other issues. I also think it helps to build their businesses. You get to see what things they’re interested in off the court, just by what they have on, and that might open doors for them in other areas.

What’s Kevin Love’s signature style and has it evolved over the course of his career?

The interesting thing about Kevin that I think a lot of people don’t realize is, he is like James Bond. He’s like the ultimate Renaissance man. He has the coolest music collection. He’s a connoisseur of food and wine. He loves vintage cars. He’s really into art collecting. I wish people knew this about him because I’m so inspired by him. When I first started working with him, he had a closet full of Tom Ford suits and custom Gucci shoes. It was crazy. I was like, “This guy?” Now, they were a little bit baggier and longer, and very plaid, but that was what was in at the time.

I think his style sensibility has changed. He’s more interested in street style in a way that’s still classic. He’s interested in classic tailoring, sustainable fabrics, things that are going to last in his closet for the rest of his life. He’s not necessarily interested in what the hottest, latest, greatest designer fad is right now.

How do you elevate or update those classic silhouettes so that they still feel exciting?

For Kevin, there are always small details that he loves. The one thing he’s really interested in is watches. You might not necessarily see it every time, but he always has a cool gold chain, like a thin David Yurman or Bulgari chain, or even some vintage turquoise that he found in Santa Fe, just underneath his sweatshirt. It’s part of his collection, things that he’s found on his own.