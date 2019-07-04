The Knicks Are Betting Favorites To Win 2019 NBA Summer League

Getty Image

NBA Summer League is technically underway, with some action in Salt Lake City and Sacramento in early July to wet the collective appetite. The main event begins on Friday in Las Vegas, though, with the league’s 30 teams (plus entrants from China and Croatia) taking part with nationwide attention.

While Summer League has come a long way in terms of buzz, some might need a little bit of extra motivation to take things seriously in the desert and, with that in mind, the good folks at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released betting odds on which team will take home the title on July 15.