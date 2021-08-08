Summer League action returns in the NBA on Sunday, with the opening slate of games in Las Vegas set to begin. Some of the most intriguing prospects in the basketball world, including Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, are set to make their professional debuts, but one scheduled contest reportedly won’t happen.

The first game of Summer League for the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers is postponed due to health and safety protocols and continued contact tracing with the Wizards, as the news was officially announced by the NBA on Sunday afternoon.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/Q8ZmDfZprH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 8, 2021

The game was set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion. It remains to be seen as to how the rest of the schedule could be impacted for Washington, but the scheduled debut for the team’s first round pick Corey Kispert and No. 31 overall pick Isaiah Todd will have to wait. The Wizards’ second game is currently set for Tuesday at 10 pm ET against the Sacramento Kings.

On Indiana’s side, lottery selection Chris Duarte was scheduled to take the NBA floor for the first time. Elsewhere, the Pacers have former first round pick Goga Bitadze, as well as Cassius Stanley, Oshae Brissett and Amida Brimah from last year’s roster.