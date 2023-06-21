NBA Summer Vacation Watch 2023: Summer Solstice, Our Watch Begins

Happy Summer Solstice, sun seekers, and welcome back to the only way to set your seasonal clocks, a way that the ancient druids would surely prefer if they were here to see it: NBA Summer Vacation Watch! If you are new here, welcome! This hallowed observance of the summer vacations and offseason activities of your favorite NBA athletes has been taking place, at some outlet or another, since 2017 (to catch up, you can browse the sunscreen slicked halls of antiquity here at Dime via the only good hashtag, NBA Summer Vacation Watch), because the people demand and deserve it, and because it’s the only reason we sit through the regular NBA season. If you’re a returning holiday head, it’s so nice to have you back. I trust you’ve got your sunglasses on and the preferred refreshing bev of your choice in hand, because you know this first dispatch is a scorcher. Serge Ibaka The Ma Fuzzy Man is the consummate summer pro because he understands and values the sacred balance between time on and time, the hell, off. It’s to the point where dressing, embracing, and sometimes physically preparing for summer vacation is a given, and we’re all luckier for it. First, he hit up Mexico for some R&R under a palapa with a green smoothie, because you gotta fuel up properly for this kind of dedicated decompression. https://www.instagram.com/sergeibaka/?hl=en Then, he was off to Italy to walk the red carpet of Florence fashion, but not before he enjoyed a topless espresso. I’ve heard you get a richer crema that way. Rating: This man is just warming up, but he’s put the amateur beachgoers on blast. Jimmy Butler Much like Ibaka, Butler knows a thing or two about how to take a good vacation — namely, fitting in a little bit of everything. Some culture, some fits, some searching looks toward the ocean, and some footy. There’s this thing where when pro athletes try another sport in their downtime, with their other pro athlete friends, no matter how good they may be at it, it counts as leisure. I don’t make the rules (I do). Rating: FKW (Full King Winter-denier) Klay Thompson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) Look, we have to start with the heavy summer hitters! And Klay Thompson’s been one, long before he got a boat. That boat has certainly upped the ante, though, and Thompson piloted it down to Mexico with some friends, stopping to fish and chill with humpback whales along the way. Rating: Bonus for Thompson’s humpback impression, cetologists get at me but I think it was spot on. Jayson Tatum View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0) Tatum took a very cute vacation loaded with Daddy-Duece time, including Daddy-Duece jet ski, Daddy-Duece poolside, Daddy-Duece ocean inflatable ride, and Daddy-Duece matching swim trunks on the sandy boardwalk. Rating: I know reading Daddy-Duece one more time is going to make you uncomfortable. Rudy Gobert View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy D. Gobert (@rudygobert27) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy D. Gobert (@rudygobert27)

Rating: This horse is 16.5’ at its shoulders and looks miniature under the caress of Nurk, why can’t Meta put its millions toward recreating this experience as therapeutic ASMR instead of making your aunt a floating cartoon avatar in negative space? Bogdan Bogdanovic Do the Euro dudes of the league know how to take a nonplussed boat ride or what? Rating: So cold, it’s hot. Josh Richardson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Richardson (@jrich_0) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Richardson (@jrich_0) Our bloke Josh Richardson went on not one, but two soccer (“footy”) vacations. The first to London, to mix it up with other “proper gooners” (Arsenal fans), and the second to Madrid to take in a Real Madrid match.

Rating: It’s okay if you love so much, but can’t communicate why, Josh Richardson bopping along to a singer, a guy on a tiny keyboard, and a goateed DJ in an Aperol Spritz lounge. Me too. Josh Okogie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Okogie (@callme_nonstop) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Okogie (@callme_nonstop) Guess who else was in Milan for fashion week, carrying around a perfect green apple as a snack and photo prop, chowing down on pasta, wearing I want to say an angora vest and beautiful tan brocade suit? That’s right, Josh Okogie. Rating: Anchor of new Suns superteam, Josh Okogie, hits different in Italy. Anthony Tolliver This is a still from a story but without even knowing that you have a feeling that NBA legend, Anthony Tolliver, selfie video’d his phone all over Buen Retiro Park in Madrid, taking in the historic arboretum, the placid ducks, the well-tended grounds, looking first very straight faced and then gradually getting into it, smiling like a real dad on vacation, before panning the camera to his eye-rolling child. Which he did.