Sunseekers, hello! After a little bit of a gap to attend, and subsequently recover from, the great summer vacation destination of the NBA world in NBA Summer League – and then, more refined, WNBA All-Star – we’re (I’m) back! It’s been a busy few weeks since we last caught up here and got each other’s backs with sunscreen. Most notably, some of the league’s biggest stars finally went on vacation! A few to the chagrin of their waiting fan bases, and salivating hopeful future fanbases, because their names are tied up in trade rumors. However, as you know, we don’t give a good beach pergola to that kind of stuff here. So please, sit back, imagine you’re on a lazy river, and let’s dive in. Damian Lillard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) Dame Time said it’s Break Time and whisked his beautiful family away for some fun in the sun that included infinity pools, jet skis, golf carts, palatial green lawns in full view of the ocean, and zip lines. I can’t and don’t ever want to stop watching this video of Lillard slowly rolling (how is he going so slow, isn’t the point of those things to go fast? The sheer physical mastery of this man!) down a zipline in sunglasses like he’s casually dropping into the most impossible mission of all – having the time of his life. Rating: Come for the slow zips, stay for the shadow boxing to get himself amped for the slow zips. Jimmy Butler https://www.instagram.com/jimmybutler/?hl=en We love our coffee king turned communist king, don’t we folks! Jimmy Butler has been in China for what feels like weeks now, as part of his Li Ning partnership. There have been plenty of red flags whipping in the wind, meeting fans, good food, Jimmy dancing as a traditional dragon, and shoes getting thrown at Jimmy’s head. Jk, that only happened once and it just seemed like someone got too excited. Rating: Zhù nǐ yǒu gè yúkuài de xiàtiān! I think. Devin Booker Booker continues his flair for rustic ass trips unbated. This time, he hopped in a dune buggy and trundled around some dirt trails, recording it all the while in a filter that made it look like he was in a Nirvana music video. Rating: Smells like gasoline fumes and probably pine needles. Paul George Podcast P was vacationing in and around Perast, in Montenegro. There, he took a helicopter ride. Then met a little cat at dinner. Then, and most importantly, met up with Boban! If there was ever a photo that made you want to believe in a simplified concept of heaven, that is, where people are just waiting for you somewhere nice and smiling when you get there, this one is it.

Rating: Why is the bread box so big and the glasses so small? Who cares, it’s heaven! Donovan Mitchell Mitchell was taking part in the NBPA’s The Sanctuary program, but once school was out, he took to the Spanish countryside with real emocion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edwin Rosa (@bozzy.__) He made stops in Barcelona, Madrid, got on stage with Arcángel, and has since bopped over to Milan. Rating: This is really making the most out of a work trip, and we applaud him for it. Ben Simmons Nothing like a batch of “Ben Simmons is fishing” photos to let us know that while the natural world may be crumbling around us, the NBA universe is balanced.

Rating: Trying to decide if a Knicks fan could still do the F Trae Young chant here, but sincerely, like, choking up? Clint Capela Clint Capela did go to the wedding but before that he also took a cruise around on a boat with Bogdan Bogdanovic. Then posed and caught up with friends and work colleagues at the wedding, like De’Aaron Fox. And then he cut a fuuuuuucking rug (captured by Dejounte Murray). Rating: Look at those goth boots! One unsung hero of summer vacation colliding with a summer wedding is just pulling out the wildest outfits that time, space and occasion would otherwise never allow. Furkan Korkmaz View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furkan Korkmaz (@furkankorkmaz) I don’t really know what to do with this sunglasses dump by Korkmaz other than to say POV: you reading NBA SVW. Rating: So thanks, Furk, and merry Korkmaz! Jeremy Sochan Sochan took a trip to the Cayman Islands and unselfconsciously filmed himself walking into the ocean, which as far as filming yourself walking into the ocean goes, is probably 2nd or 3rd on the list.

Rating: For the full draft, and redraft, you’ll have to read this column every summer for the rest of your life. Pascal Siakam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascal Siakam (@pskills43) Frankly I think it’s pretty smart to just straight up extend your summer vacation when the franchise you belong to starts tossing your name around in trades, and your best friend and longest running teammate decides to leave the country and go play, basically, at the bottom of the same continent you’re on. Rating: Ladies, we know a introspective full moon pic when we see one, don’t we! Boban Marjanović Other than making a cameo in Paul Geroge’s vacation and making me briefly consider the concept of heaven, Boban Marjanovic is having a pretty sweet summer unto himself. He went ziplining too, and while it’s unfortunately not a video I have to think he went a bit faster than Dame. He piled on a jet ski for a Banana Boat Euro remix (yes, the guy driving is bleeding from the head). And he, a fellow sun seeker, took in the sun. Rating: And it’s not even August! Reggie Bullock Thank you Reggie. Rating: I’m glad he didn’t extend this to “vacation”, because the lames need them to be shared. Serge Ibaka Serge is in Seoul! Not sure why but you know he was looking good and mysterious and probably figuring out how to up his skincare regime. Rating: If that’s even possible???? Myles Turner Big news: Myles Turner went to his first ComicCon! Turner, who is a self professed huge nerd, loves lego, Star Wars, and I think some to most of Marvel, so I’m not sure why he dressed up like a goth mime, but it looked like he had a wonderful time.