Hello, fellow sun seekers, heat lizards, and soleil savants! I trust this finds you in what can be a difficult time. The days, while warm, don’t offer the same oppressive and relentless dosage of UV, or people who you used to trust are cheerfully advising you to “layer up.” And that permanent sheen of sweat in a layer over your body? Gone. While it’s true, summer does last until September 21 (and you should be telling it to everyone you meet), it’s also true that our watch is ending. Like the brevity of the season, so too is the offseason, and the impending reality of training camp start dates have made it into the phone calendars of all NBA athletes except James Harden, so summer vacations are officially drawing to a close. A balm to take the sting (aw, remember sun burns?) out of our new reality of “autumn” is the annual awarding of the NBA Summer Vacation Watch MVP. This award is given to the person who showed utmost dedication in their pursuit of offseason leisure, who didn’t just take the one requisite trip to Cancun but indeed, leaned into summer as a lifestyle. It is, in the NBA and really all of pro sports, the most prestigious award there is. So please, keep your shorts on for one last ride to enjoy these last few offerings, and the naming of NBA SVW MVP. Russell Westbrook View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) A cute jaunt here for their anniversary, Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl, celebrated in the city of love. The Arc de Triomphe didn’t know what hit it. Rating: The real Triomphe is always love!! Jimmy Butler Butler has spent, I’d say, the entire last quarter or his summer glued to the courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, taking in the U.S. Open. There, we’ve seen him act as an honorary ball boy (I guess not even honorary, since true to form, he went through some training), get a point on Carlos Alcaraz, and endearingly declare the tennis stars of today his friends, whether they knew him or not. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) Jimmy Butler wants to see Coco Gauff win every match she plays 😤 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/kvOPpf9lcv — espnW (@espnW) August 30, 2023 Rating: You’re not going to find Butler reclined on a beach for any long stretch of time, so paying avid attention while sitting in the stands, sometimes with a really big hat on, is a pretty good stretch of leisure for him. Devin Booker As we know from earlier entries, Booker took his passion for rustic ass trips on the road this summer, most notably to the Swiss Alps. He has since returned and returned hard to his first love: swimming holes and piney creeks. Here he was, getting out of a rowboat under cerulean skies.