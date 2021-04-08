The NBA got a pretty feisty fight earlier this week when the Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Toronto Raptors. OG Anunoby and Dennis Schröder got tangled up, which led to the former picking up and dropping the latter and the two teams exchanging pleasantries. In the aftermath, both Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were ejected for their roles in the fracas.

On Thursday, the league announced suspensions and fines for the run-in, and funny enough, neither Anunoby or Harrell will miss any time despite being sent to their locker rooms. The league will levy fines to both — Anunoby will be out $30,000, while Harrell’s fine is $20,000.

The suspensions will go to a pair of Raptors and one Laker, all for their decisions to leave the immediate bench area while things were going down. Both DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred VanVleet will miss a game, while Talen Horton-Tucker will be sidelined for one tilt involving the Lakers. According to the league, both Bembry and Horton-Tucker will serve their suspensions right away — Bembry will miss Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls and Horton-Tucker is going to sit out Thursday’s tilt against the Miami Heat. As for VanVleet, who has missed two games in a row (including the one against the Lakers) with a hip injury, he’ll sit out the next game he’s eligible to play.