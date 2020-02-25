Mitchell And Ness Had Hip-Hop Artists Remix NBA Throwback Jerseys And Apparel

The bond between basketball and hip-hop runs deep, as the two cultures are inextricably intertwined, which is why the two sides so often crossover for natural collaborations. Sometimes that comes in the form of performances at games, while others take place in the realm of sneaker and basketball fashion.

The latest drop in that latter category comes courtesy of Mitchell & Ness and Bleacher Report’s collaboration with eight hip-hop artists to “remix” throwback jerseys and apparel for their hometown teams. They tapped Big Sean (Detroit), DJ Khaled (Miami), Dipset (New York Knicks), E-40 (Golden State), Future (Atlanta), Master P (New Orleans), ScHoolboy Q (L.A. Lakers), and Wale (Washington) for the project and the results are pretty spectacular.

Not all of them are going to be for everybody, but each tries to tap into the culture of their city — and their own music — to recreate something for the locals, from Future’s “Atlanna” merch to incredible Knicks/Diplomats crossovers to a No Limit Pelicans jersey with the tank on the front. Below, you can see the jerseys each designed, and the full collection can be found here on Mitchell & Ness’ website. The jerseys run for $175, with shorts at $150, hoodies at $100, crewneck sweatshirts at $70, t-shirts at $45, and more.