NBA’s Top 10 Plays of the Night Featuring Harrison Barnes, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala

04.18.13 5 years ago

As we say goodbye to the NBA’s regular season, we thought we’d take a look at the Top 10 Plays of the final night of the first 82. Check out dunks from Derrick Williams, DeMarcus Cousins, Harrison Barnes, and a huge clutch three from parking lot from Chandler Parsons:

