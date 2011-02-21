NBA Trade Pitch: Brook Lopez to the Lakers for Andrew Bynum

Part of me wanted to invent this as a rumor that I heard from “sources close to the situation” and see how many people believed it, but instead I’ll present it truthfully as just an idea that made sense to me:
Lakers get: Brook Lopez, Troy Murphy
Nets get: Andrew Bynum
Financially, it works. But why would either team do it? For the Lakers, they get a young, (potential) franchise center in Lopez (19.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg) who is not injury-prone. Because they have Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, they don’t need Lopez to be a rebounding beast, but his scoring ability in the post makes them almost impossible for Boston, Miami, Orlando or San Antonio to deal with.
For Lopez, he gets to go home to California and play for a winning organization, for a coach who isn’t annoyed by him and knows what psychological buttons to push to unlock whatever beast he does have inside that large head.
For the Nets, they get a better rebounding/defensive center in Bynum (11.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg) who can also score, and they get rid of the Murphy contract. As talented as Lopez is, do the Nets really see things working out between he and Avery Johnson? Lopez doesn’t seem happy at all in New Jersey.
For Bynum, he gets to go home to New Jersey and still play for a spotlight team — or at least in a spotlight location — where he’ll have a bigger margin for error as he learns to become a franchise center.
That is the trade in its most simple form. If we want to take it step further, here’s another version:
Lakers get: Brook Lopez, Travis Outlaw, Troy Murphy
Nets get: Andrew Bynum, Ron Artest
By adding Outlaw and Artest to the mix, L.A. gets rid of the player many believe is dragging them down this year, and Artest gets to go home to the NY area. The Nets are already trying to unload Outlaw’s contract, and he’d give L.A. a legit scorer who can fill some of Artest’s minutes at small forward.
What do you think?
no way… bynum has missed more seasons to injury than lopez has games
God i wish this would happen. MITCH !! DO STHG !!
NOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hell no from LA as well. Look up all the games we lost this year. In pretty much all of them we lost the battle in the paint and on the boards. So giving up our lone defensive presence for a 7 foot small forward is not an option.
no. just because you try and manufacture drama about avery/brook does not make it real. he is just giving him tough love
@netstar — How is Brook responding to that tough love? His rebounding was at an all-time low in January (4.5 rpg), and since it went up in February, he’s shooting 10 percentage points lower (44%).
Maybe, but I see Kobe making Lopez cry at least once a week if this deal goes through.
Maybe if you toss in Devin Harris instead of Murphy, LA would jump on that like a 5 year old in a bounce house.
Brooke Lopez = garbage
this doesn’t make sense. andrew is better on O, he just doesn’t have that much touches, because he plays with kobe and pau. and he’s better rebounder and defender
Would you rather have Lopez for 80 games or Bynum for 60?
The lakers would be absolutely crazy to make this trade. Bynum’s defense and REBOUNDING are what turns them from a good team to a great team. Bynum was the reason they beat Orlando and Boston in the finals the past 2 years. Brook doesnt know what rebounding means, I still dont understand why people consider him a potential franchise center. Jamaal Magloire was a one time all-star too, do we consider him a franchise center?
^^
Really? Bynum averaged 4.2 rebounds in the Orlando series and 5.1 rebounds in the Boston series. And the best game he has in either series (Game 2 vs Boston) the Lakers lost. And this season AB’s only averaging 2 more rebounds than Lopez.
please make this happen… please get rid of bynum lakers!!
As I Celtics fan I say go for it, can’t wait to push the LA front line around when KG,Perk and the O’Neal boys prison punk Gasol, Odom, Lopez and Murphy. Lakers should do it because they will save on payroll next season when Murphy comes off the books. His $13M contract will be worth a $26M savings because of the luxury tax. Do it Lakers, do it!
heres wat i think LA shud do…trade bynum n artest to da wizards 4 javale mcgee n rashard lewis LA gets a defensive C n a shooter n more size n dis weekend shud hav ben a testament of wat mcgee can do for LA hes athletic n defensive minded yea hes a lil thin but havent seen him sit out much gms
i mean dis weekend shud of hit sumthin on the heads of tha LA organization mcgee was in da dunk contest in LA his mom played for da LA sparks won gold in 1984 in LA rashard is a guy i mean jus 2 yrs ago lit LA up in da finals on your floor in gm 2 n would prolly hav ben da reason(him n prolly courtney lee had he made dat layup) da magic coulda won gm 2 n i dont think rashard wants to b wit da wizards ne way
idk if da salaries match up but i think dis is rashards last yr on his contract so… wat chall’ think?
n da trade wrk i think in both of the teams favors LA gets a defensive big with length n more size n shooter at da 3 in lewis n wizards can get a still up-and-coming C in bynum n hopefully he jus stays healthy 4 them n dey would get a solid defensive 3 evn tho those wall-to-mcgee oops were fun to watch he’ll still hav sum1 to throw it to in bynum n den on top of that throw it down to him to help slow down da gm dont forget bynum can operate.