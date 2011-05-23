NBA Trade Rumor: Cavs Offer No. 4 Pick For Rudy Gay

05.23.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

No matter what Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley says, teams are going to continue to make trade offers for Rudy Gay. And for a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have long coveted the fifth-year swingman, they’re going to keep trying. According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, that persistence came in the form of an offer that would have sent Cleveland’s $14.5 million trade exception (acquired in the LeBron James sign-and-trade to Miami) and the No. 4 pick to Memphis for Gay.

As you can imagine, the Grizzlies weren’t interested.

We all know that Memphis needs to free up some money this summer in order to re-sign free agent Marc Gasol, but basically swapping the No. 4 pick straight-up for Gay doesn’t make sense in terms of talent. Financially, Gay is one year into a maximum contract that will pay him nearly $69 million over the next four years, but he’s also just 24 years old and on the brink of becoming an All-Star. Will Gay be traded this summer? Perhaps. But know that Memphis will need much more in return before pulling the trigger.

What do you think of this proposed deal?

