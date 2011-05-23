NBA Trade Rumor: Cavs Offer No. 4 Pick For Rudy Gay

No matter what Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley says, teams are going to continue to make trade offers for Rudy Gay. And for a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have long coveted the fifth-year swingman, they’re going to keep trying. According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, that persistence came in the form of an offer that would have sent Cleveland’s $14.5 million trade exception (acquired in the LeBron James sign-and-trade to Miami) and the No. 4 pick to Memphis for Gay.

As you can imagine, the Grizzlies weren’t interested.

We all know that Memphis needs to free up some money this summer in order to re-sign free agent Marc Gasol, but basically swapping the No. 4 pick straight-up for Gay doesn’t make sense in terms of talent. Financially, Gay is one year into a maximum contract that will pay him nearly $69 million over the next four years, but he’s also just 24 years old and on the brink of becoming an All-Star. Will Gay be traded this summer? Perhaps. But know that Memphis will need much more in return before pulling the trigger.

What do you think of this proposed deal?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.