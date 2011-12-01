Report: Chris Paul Requests Trade To The Knicks

And… here we go again. It wasn’t too long ago Carmelo Anthony was spitting the same thing Chris Paul is apparently doing right now. Yahoo! Sports reports that Paul has informed the Hornets he will not sign a contract extension with them and that he wants to be traded to the New York Knicks. While the Hornets’ executives want to bring Paul in at the end of the lockout to hear that from his mouth, GM Dell Demps has been working under the assumption for a little while now that Paul was out.
The Knicks are about the last destination Demps and New Orleans would like to send Paul to. They have really nothing of value for New Orleans, and their offers would appear even worse next to the ones Boston can offer (Rajon Rondo), perhaps the Thunder (Russell Westbrook) if you want to believe rumors and forget they are trying to give him an extension as we speak, and especially the Clippers (Minnesota’s unprotected pick in next year’s draft and any number of young assets). But as we saw last year in the ‘Melo debacle, often in these situations, a player holds the power.
As of now (they could still get further under the cap) the Knicks could only offer a four-year, $56 million deal next summer. Paul could stand to make up to $74 million on the open market. Nevertheless, if CP3 really wants to be in New York, that gives the Knicks a great shot.
Is New York the best fit for him? Would this be a better trio than the one in Miami?
They are gonna have to get a third or maybe fourth team to get in with this but this is not new if its true. The Hornets (David Stern) will have to do it quick to avoid that whole Carmelo trade stuff. That made Carmelo look like a bad guy when he was just looking out for himself and in a way looking out for the Nuggets.
Yeah, it’ll be interesting to see how the league handles it. Paul wants out. The league really doesn’t want a PR mess, so most have assumed they wouldn’t trade him on their watch. But wouldn’t that just make it more messy/drawn out more?
ahhhhhhhhhhh refreshing to finally hear it from the horses mouth!! i love it. go knicks/lakers.
nyk baby! so fkn excited
god i hope they ship him to some shithole like indiana or minnesota
While CP3 says that he wants to play in NYC, what he really wants is to play in NYC with a max contract. He’s never going to get that, not with the new labor agreement, so it comes down to whether ‘Mello and Amare will be willing to alter their deals to give CP3 the money that he wants. This situation is going to tell the star players loud and clear that the party’s over, there’s no more picking their teams, teammates, and salaries however they want, and if they want out of small markets the price is a “small” pay day. What a shame, a measely little $56M contract to play for the Knicks, poor guy, let’s all cry for him…
if cp3 comes…the knicks will run circles around each and every team
maybe that’s why the celtics baited rondo for paul. it was a somewhat desperate attempt to eff up the inevitable new york big 3. boston’s big 3 now becomes the obsolete version…
I wouldn’t expect anything less than whining his way out of town like the little whiny bitch he is.
Fuck CP3.
If he wasn’t allowed to get away with pushoffs, carrying the ball and dribbling it over his head he would be just another half-ass player.
This guy’s game sucks. Fuck CP3.
………and the hate for cp3 has spawned !!! lmao i love it.
Can’t the Knicks offer him more money by either using the amnesty provision or buying out Renaldo Balkman or not picking up the team option on Toney Douglas? Small price to pay for Paul.
I say he plays out the season for the Hornets and agrees to to a sign and trade next year (as the Knicks offer won’t get any better or worse) in the hopes the Lakers or Mavs make a play for him and he agrees to go. Assuming Bulls and Thunder are content at PG and the Heat don’t have the assets or the cap space.
@Thats Whats Up
if CP3 wasnt allowed to get away with pushoffs, carrying the ball and dribbling it over his head he still would be a great passer with amazing court vision and a high basketball IQ. he still would average a few steals or tip passes per game and could still lead a team without any of the things you mentioned. CP3s main weapon is his passing ability and he is very effective transitioning from gear to gear to keep defenders off balance. plus hes got a decent jumper and a sweet floater that can light up a whole team if hes feeling it that night.
its funny that you think that the things you mentioned make his game what it is, thats totally incorrect. CP3 does those things just to piss people off cause he can. looks like he did his job on you…STAND RIGHT THERE
^^ Yeah, the Knicks will almost have to let Douglas and Shumpert go to find the money to do this. I doubt CP is going there for less $$.
@panchitoooo
Thats Whats Up isn’t lying about the pushoffs. Chris has handles but he’s the Michael Irving of the NBA. He also does a lot of dirty shit too.
I’m not surprised at all by this. New Orleans set themselves to get fucked by allowing Chris to force them to trading Darren Collison without having him commit to resigning first. The Hornets may wind up being the new Cleveland Cavs.
not only that but if you think CP3s game sucks i can only imagine how horrible you are on the court. i can only assume you must think that youre the worst baller in the world since youre so critical of Paul…
After i heard this I went to my boss and demanded that he give me a real office – not a cubicle – with a window and a real desk and shiny new name tag to put on my door.
He laughed and said, “What is this, the NBA? Get back to work you pussy.”
@Promo
oh yah i know CP3 does alot of dirty shit and loves to push off or dip his shoulder. but he thinks without those things CP3 would just be another half ass player, do you agree with that?
@JAY
i would have said “nah this is the NFL bitch, im taking you to court!”
I’m pretty sure that the lower tier guys aren’t too impressed with the high-tier. They want rings too. I’m hoping that all the players start demanding trades. Literally, every single one of those muthafukkers go to their GMs and tell them they want out…. from Kyle Korver to Acie Law. Every single one of them. Fukkin ridiculous.
None of today’s stars give a fuck about their teams. They all want to play with their homies. Team pride is out the window. Bunch of man-bitches with that sweet sweet bromance on the mind. The league is a joke.
@panchitooo
Yeah, except he actually said what I posted. He knows I’m a ball fan and he’s a ball fan too. After we laughed I told him about the trade and he shared my sentiments. The NBA is a joke league. The players should just play AAU again.
And I’m pretty sure NBA players read these forums.
-You guys all fags. Thanks for ruining my favorite game. Straight up.
i have been an nba player this whole time. i play on the east coast. that’s all i will reveal.
so…. not even a week after a CBA was informally agreed upon and already players are doing the very thing the new CBA was designed to stop.
if the NBA wants to send a message, let CP3 play out the rest of his contract (or pay him to stay away from the team) and then let him try and sign his max contract with NY.
good luck CP3. here is your cake, now eat it.
if the knicks get cp3…all i’d worry about is finding, not great role players, but guys who are great at certain things, specialty players. darko at center to get blocks. a jodie meeks to hit 3s. and a bench with guys to feed melo and amare efficiently.
IMO even with this trade the Knicks still don’t win a chip. In fact they would still be 3 or 4 players away. Why would CP3 want to go there? I mean they would definitely be better than his situation with the Hornets but they still would get put out in the second round. Also does this mean Chauncey Billups comes off the bench – no way he accepts that.
Teams that would still beat the Knicks in the East:
Miami
Chicago
Boston
Unless they find a better starting center than Ronnie Turiaf count them out of any playoff game past the second round. And with the addition of Paul I odn’t see them being able to afford anyone else!
[30.media.tumblr.com]
panchito gettin real defensive
gets off paul’s nuts bro, the guy carries the ball its a fact
i hate these days players. i wish they would start getting some kind of injuries, not to stop them playing but just enough not to be players they used to be. if you want to bitch and pick teams where you want to end up, they suffer some karma bitch. never had problems with players demanding to be traded. sometimes they aren’t happy and they need change of scenery but picking teams is such bullshit
I like cp3 and love the knicks. I’d love to see him come to ny, but I dont think 3 guys can win it all without a whole lotta help. Just as miami was not deep enough last year, the knicks need more than just a big three. Plus ny has nothing to trade for him, they’re so slim as it is. I think Ny should stick with chauncey for one full year to see what he can do and cp3 should stay put and wait to become a free agent next summer after he takes New Orleans to the second round. Maybe he can pull off a more graceful exit than Lebron or Melo did.
Btw, did I read beibs right? Is he claiming to secretly be an nba player? Come on son, get that ball outta here! I’m hoping it was an imposter or at least a bit of uber-irony.
Man, I can’t stand reading about this bullshit from these “stars”. This Alfonso Ribeiro looking motherfucker is going to end up doing exactly the same thing that pissed everyone off before the lockout, is he an idiot?
I’m all for people choosing where they work, but these guys want their cake and to eat it too. They have to play with who they want, where they want, at the salary they want. I think the owners were pulling a prick job on the players during the lockout, but the players really aren’t doing anything to make themselves come across as not being completely greedy and whiny bitches.
JAY is spot-on about the players being sissies obsessed with bromance. I mean I get that to an extent, but you play with your friends that compliment your game. Wade/LeBron/Bosh is a horrible clash of styles, and CP3/Melo/Amar’e isn’t much better.
why do these ball-dominant Forwards (LeBron & Melo) think they’re a good match with a ball-dominant Guard & an Offensive-minded Forward? they should be playing with a big Inside Presence and a bunch of shooters and defenders.
I’m with 2cents. Send a message and let him walk at the end of the year. If you want to play there, take whatever they can pay you. Maybe that will put an end to this soft ish.
All of you guys complaining about players “demanding” to be traded or to be sent to a certain team need to pull your head out of your asses. These players (like Melo, Deron Williams, and now CP3 and Dwight Howard) are being traded by their organizations because they do not believe they can re-sign them. They don’t want to do what Cleveland did, which is lose a franchise player and getting nothing in return. The teams are trading the players regardless, the players just want to have a say in where they go. It’s called being a FREE agent. Freedom is a principal of American values, and should be applied to sports like it is an other industry. If you are a school teacher, and decide you want to move to another part of the country, should you’re district be able to stop you to going where YOU want to go, and where YOU want to live? Fuck no! I’m sure the best in any field whether it’s law, medicine, business get the pick of the litter with where and for whom they work. Stop being hypocrites. They aren’t soldiers, priests, or your slaves. They are professional athletes. And when you are the best at what you do, you have more leverage to control your destiny. If you’re favorite player for your favorite team left, it sucks but they don’t owe you anything. No one cries for the player who gets traded for a team he wants to stay with like Kendrick Perkins. No honor amongst thieves. Get a clue.
it’d also put an end to your job as a GM
let the fucken idiots walk, dont pay. flexible cap at your disposal. start from scratch, nothing wrong with that.
damn shouldve kept Collison around
@Doc
So the NBA is like regular jobs? That’s is news to me. I didn’t know they could get fired. I didn’t know I should be receiving a per diem on top of my salary. I wasn’t aware that I have the opportunity to tell my boss to “move me to another unit, or I’m leaving”.
The NBA isn’t the same as your job, my job or any other regular job. The only real comparison you can make is to other pro sports. What other pro athletes are publicly asking to be traded? The NBA athletes are the only ones.
Do you ever sit and wonder why the basketball world loves D-Rose? It’s because he has a team-first attitude. If his team loses, he’s looking to pick them up. If they have a bad string of games, he’s taking the blame, getting angry at himself for failing his teammates, because he’s the key cog. THAT’s what we respect. These other guys, if they lose they’re BBMing their homie on the other coast. With today’s players, it’s not about the guys sitting beside them in their locker room. It’s not about the guys they go to war with and you don’t see that shit in other sports. It’s bullshit. AAU ball fucked it up. They’re all friends now. Where’s the animosity? Where the pride? Where are all the guys who looked around the league and thought, “Psssh, I’m better than that bitch over there. I’mma take his head off next time.” Now it’s, “Damn! My boy is NICE! I’m gonna play with him.”
If the league keeps going in this direction, we’re going to have a farm system within the NBA. The small market teams are going to be the developmental franchises for the best rookies. Then when those players become vets, they will leave for the big market. And that’s a good thing? They may as well downsize to 20 teams. Cuz this shit will get out of hand if it’s not already.
@JAY: i agree. if this trend does continue the small market teams who draft young studs will just have a temporary rental on them before they bounce to the big cities. well said JAY
@Ron
your funny bro, i know, we all know, CP3 does all those things that were mentioned, but what im saying is even without those things he still would be a good player…
@balooga
thanks. These guys don’t care about the guys wearing the same jerseys who back them up on a nightly basis. Those non-stars will eventually have enough of the primadonna shit. It’s coming. It might not happen for a decade, maybe more… but it’s coming. The elite players are driving a wedge between them and the other players. And those same elitists were claiming they were fighting for the little guys. GTFOH. They never gave a shit about them.
And for the record, I have no problem with guys leaving teams. D-Will just said he plans to test his value in free-agency. THAT’s fine. THAT’s professional. Asking to be trading to specific teams where their friends play is fucked up. And who knows, maybe D-Will is talking to Jay-Z right now about where to be traded…. but that’s behind closed doors. Keep that shit pro.
If I owned the Hornets, I’d do him like Marbury and sit his ass for the whole season, give my other guys some invaluable experience playing without a “star”. Fuck him. If he wants to join his friends, he can take a pay cut. Especially with this studded draft class…. give the existing guys experience and fuck Chris Paul.
dude if i was a DWill I would wanna play with the Nets and in the so called “ballers paradise” that the arena is claiming to be. The owners would cater to you and you could choose who you wanna play with. PLUS you can be buddies with Jay Z and probably get more popular in the pop culture, with regular shout outs by Jay Z or Kayne. doesnt sound to bad to me.
oh and you are living in Brooklyn, NY. Biggie Smalls lived there!!