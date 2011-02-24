NBA Trade Rumor: Hasheem Thabeet To Houston For Shane Battier

While most of the trade chatter out of Memphis has centered around Zach Randolph and O.J. Mayo, apparently there is only one player Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley is looking to deal: Hasheem Thabeet. According to Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial-Appeal, the trade would bring Shane Battier back to the Grizzlies in exchange for Thabeet. But apparently it’s not that simple:

A deal would hinge on Memphis’ willingness to also include a future first-round draft pick in its bid to reunite with Battier. The Griz failed in their initial attempt to acquire Battier earlier this year and may try to enlist a third team to avoid sending the Rockets a pick.

What this deal means for both teams is such: Memphis gets security at the small forward position for Rudy Gay, while Houston gets a young big man to play alongside Luis Scola in the presumable post-Yao Ming era.

Two quick things that Tillery notes:

1. Despite yesterday’s rumor, he contends the Grizzlies have not entertained trade offers for Randolph, and plan to sign him to a contract extension before he becomes a free agent this summer.

2. While everyone’s calling about Mayo, Heisley is said to have declined every potential trade, believing Memphis wouldn’t receive fair value in return.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

