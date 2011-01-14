NBA Trade Rumor: Knicks, Grizzlies include O.J. Mayo in Carmelo pitch

Remember the guy in the “Quitness” video who accused LeBron James of waiting “until the last week of free agency” to make his Decision — when the truth was LBJ actually ended his process the first day he could legally sign a contract?
That guy must hate Carmelo Anthony right now. While the basketball world waits for ‘Melo to either get traded or stay in Denver for the rest of the season, the drawn-out process is visibly affecting the rest of the League. In Detroit, for example, Rip Hamilton took an unexpected DNP-CD the other night because the Pistons reportedly didn’t want to risk Rip getting injured before they finalized a rumored three-team deal with the Nets and Nuggets involving ‘Melo and Rip. Meanwhile, in Denver, Chauncey Billups seems to have mentally checked out for a while as his name keeps being tied to trade rumors due to the ‘Melo situation, waiting for a verdict on what he should do with himself this season.
With the Nets/Nuggets/Pistons deal has stalled for whatever reason, new options continue to emerge. According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, the Knicks and Grizzlies are the parties involved in a new three-team trade proposal that would send Carmelo to New York and O.J. Mayo to Denver. So far the talks are in “infant stages,” so few details are available.
Mayo is aware of the situation, according to sources cited by ESPN, and would rather go to New York with ‘Melo and Amar’e Stoudemire and Ray Felton than go to a rebuilding situation in Denver — even though he would probably be The Man on the Nuggets for a while. So it sounds like by getting into this deal, the Nuggets would be taking a risk with Mayo potentially being disgruntled from Day One.
As far as what the Knicks can offer for ‘Melo, names being tossed around are Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Anthony Randolph and Landry Fields.
No, no, no. This is bad on so many levels for the Knicks. The only names that should be used in trade situations are Danilo and Anthony. Those two should be enough to swing a trade. The Knicks do not need an undersized SG, Wilson Chandler has size and has been playing great, so why even look at trading him? I like OJ Mayo but he will never be a great first option. If the Knicks want to get involved then the players listed, plus Curry have to be considered, especially with Curry coming off the books next year, right?
Total hoodwink trade but how bout just a deal between tha nugs and knicks. Carmelo for gallo, randolph’s untapped potential, eddy curry’s contract,possibly another player and maybe a draft pick and cash lol it even sounds funny as I type it
I also agree with chris. Wilson chandler has developed into borderline all star and looks like he’ll only improve. Plus he plays way better D than mayo. New york shouldn’t even consider trading Chandler
It’s funny that Mayo said he’d rather go to NY with Melo, Amare and Ray Felton. Of COURSE he’d rather go there, but he’s that’s not why he’s being mentioned in this rumor, he’s a consolation prize for DEN and the Griz are ready to get rid of him. BTW, who would the Griz get in this situation?
I’m loving Chandler’s game right now too, but Melo is a bona fide super star and if we had to give up Chandler to get him I’d pull the trigger. I’d much rather see some combination of Gallo and Randolf, plus one of the under used guards like Mason. I don’t think Denver wants Eddie Curry’s expiring contract for Melo though. It would give them great cap space, but so would just letting Melo go in free agency at the end of the season.
What would the Knicks have to give in order to get Mayo? I’m assuming something along the lines of Bill Walker and Toney Douglas?
I like OJ Mayo, but I always like to bring up the days when people thought the Wolves were idiots for trading him for Kevin Love.
It’s not on the same level as Durant/Oden or Roy/Foye, but still…
Anyone want to own up to that now? Anyone? Beuller?
did anybody read the article? it said Mayo to the Nuggets
Knicks cant trade any first round picks because Houston owns their 2012 and you can’t give up two years in a row. NY has to get it done with just players or trade Houston to get their pick back.
they’re obviously skimming for important names
The Nuggets have no interest in O.J. Mayo, killing a possible three-team trade between also involving the Knicks and Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN.com so it’s back to square one for Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks, who are now likely feeling even more pressure from the Nets. Reports are surfacing that the three-team deal with the Nets, Nuggets and Pistons are re-heating up and a deal could be reached in principle as soon as next week. At that point, Carmelo would have to decide if he’s willing to sign an extension in New Jersey.
everyone’s keeps talking about Anthony Randolph’s ‘untapped potential’. get over it people. that guy’s Kwame Brownish.
Here’s an idea for Carmelo: STFU&play basketball&let the chips fall where they may….I’m so sick of this trade talk…It will happen, it won’t happen….WTF ever…as far as OJ Mayo goes, wtf has he done in the L to dictate where he goes?….Quick question????….Why didn’t Carmelo sign a 3yr ext like Bosh,DWade&LeBron??….If my memory serves me correctly, didnt Anthony sign a ext a summer before they did??…The Class of ’03 could have cornered the market this past summer&we wouldn’t be having this Lifetime movie going on….
@Ape…Kwame Brownish….thats harsh…lmao..
I’m laughing at Kwame Brownish also. Damn that’s a tee shirt.
@ JDeal
Carmelo signed his initial extension the same year as bosh, james and wade. Carmelo just opted for the 5yr extension while those guys took the 4yr extensions due to the league CBA expiration.
ESPN is the WORST when it comes to reporting shit.
did they even mention what the Grizz get out of this rumor?
without knowing what the Grizz get, its hard to say if this deal makes sense.
and unless the Knicks FIRE mike d’antoni, what the hell do they expect to do with amare, felton and melo anyway?…that team would set the dubious record of ALLOWING 200pts to their opponents every game.
@ all Knick fans–
here is the the knicks should do:
FORGET about Carmelo Anthony and field a more balanced team.
1) FIRE mike d’antoni. as long as he’s the coach, the team will suck and NEVER reach the finals
2) go free agent shopping after the new CBA is in effect.
3) sign Samuel Dalembert (before Miami does) decent center to rebound, block shots, protect the paint and start the fast break. most important, it allows Amar’e Stoudemirre to play PF
4) sign Caron Butler as a free agent. he’s hurt now and his stock will be low. you could get him for 4yrs and only about $25mil.
5) DONT trade Eddy Curry. just let his $11mil come off the books.
Next years Knick team could look more balanced and better like this:
raymond felton
caron butler
wilson chandler
amare stoudemire
samuel dalembert
toney douglas
landry fields/kelenna azibuke
danilo galinari/shawne williams
anthony randolph/
russian center (whatever the f*ck his name is)
Best thing the Knicks could do in my opinion is wait until this summer to make any major moves. If melo is available, sign him under the new CBA, if not, save the cap space and throw that dough at howard or paul in a few years. The knicks should definetely not give up any assets now to get melo; he’s not worth it as in reality he’s not a great fit for the knicks since he and amare are duplicative high usage offensive players who bring little else to the table.
@ape I can’t lie dat kwame brownish comment was jokes but kwame never showed the flashes of brilliance randolph did when he got PT in g state. Youtube them both and you tell me
1. comment I want to make is the Knicks want to trade anthony randolph for a first round draft pick to the Pacers, the pacers wanted to do the same deal last year but couldn’t get it done. Then the knicks will trade a first round draft pick to memphis, so oj mayo cud be sent to the nuggets, and the knicks would trade any combination of gallo, wilson chandler, and landry fields… if mello does fall through I heard rumors about the knicks looking at danny granger or Andre Idogoua (idk how to spell it), both of those names along with the team we have now would be a contender, but I still think the Knicks need help with big men so they have that depth into their bench for playoffs when facing big teams…