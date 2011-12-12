NBA Trade Rumor: Marreese Speights To The Denver Nuggets

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.12.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Now that Philadelphia has re-signed Thaddeus Young and Spencer Hawes, they’re focusing their attention toward trading Marreese Speights. And who better to acquire the 6-10, 255-pound center than a team potentially losing their 6-11, 250-pound center.

From TNT’s David Aldridge:

According to sources, the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have had advanced discussions about a trade that would send center Marreese Speights from Philly to Denver for a future second-round pick. However, the trade has not been completed and may not occur, depending on whether the Nuggets are able to retain their free agent center Nene.

A future second-round pick seems a little low for the 16th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, but then again Speights hasn’t really done much during his first three years in Philly. If that’s all it would take to pry him from the Sixers, it’s no surprise then that their are other possibilities on the table for Speights and the less than $3 million he’s slated to make this season.

What do you think? Should the Sixers give up on Speights?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagMarreese SpeightsNenePHILADELPHIA 76ERSSPENCER HAWESThaddeus Young

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP