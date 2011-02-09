NBA Trade Rumor: Warriors Asking About Nene

#Carmelo Anthony
02.09.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

It appears Carmelo Anthony isn’t the only player on Denver that teams are interested in. According to Marcus Thompson II of the Oakland Tribune, the Warriors (who play the Nuggets tonight) have inquired about Nene to help get some scoring from their frontline that currently consists of David Lee, Andris Biedrins and Brandan Wright.

In case you didn’t know, Nene is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting an NBA-best 64.4 percent from the floor. But as Thompson II notes, the Nuggets would have to agree to trade him, and Nene (who is a pending free agent) would have to agree to a contract extension with the Warriors before a deal would get done for the 6-11, 250-pound center.

What do you think?

