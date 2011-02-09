NBA Trade Rumor: Warriors Asking About Nene

It appears Carmelo Anthony isn’t the only player on Denver that teams are interested in. According to Marcus Thompson II of the Oakland Tribune, the Warriors (who play the Nuggets tonight) have inquired about Nene to help get some scoring from their frontline that currently consists of David Lee, Andris Biedrins and Brandan Wright.
In case you didn’t know, Nene is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting an NBA-best 64.4 percent from the floor. But as Thompson II notes, the Nuggets would have to agree to trade him, and Nene (who is a pending free agent) would have to agree to a contract extension with the Warriors before a deal would get done for the 6-11, 250-pound center.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
that pic of NENE makes him look like a f*kin retard… LMAO did u guys find that pic on purpose?
not a retard no but he does look like a bobsledder
jamaica has a bobsleigh team
That’s his NBA profile pic… makes him look like a rasta Ronald McDonald lmao
I get bud from this dude.
he should go to the knicks too, we can give nuggets MOZGOV.
David Lee went to the Warriors and his stats dropped big time. GSW is a guards’ team. Curry + Ellis + maybe Wright + some big men for some pretend-defense