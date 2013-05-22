NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Discussing Paul Pierce for Eric Gordon

#Paul Pierce #Boston Celtics
05.22.13 5 years ago

Paul Pierce allegedly thinks he’s done in Boston, so maybe a trade like this wouldn’t be so surprising. But can you picture Pierce as a Pelican??

Michael McNamara of ESPN’s True Hoop Network just tweeted this:

The unnamed source thing is always a little sketchy, but we all know that Boston needs to get younger. A backcourt of Eric Gordon and Rajon Rondo is pretty scary (if they’re both healthy). You would also assume that they would look to get whatever they could on the market for Kevin Garnett, essentially hitting the “restart” button.

Which side says no to this first?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagERIC GORDONLatest NewsNBA rumorsnba trade rumorsNEW ORLEANS PELICANSPAUL PIERCEReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP