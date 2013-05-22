NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Discussing Paul Pierce for Eric Gordon

Paul Pierce allegedly thinks he’s done in Boston, so maybe a trade like this wouldn’t be so surprising. But can you picture Pierce as a Pelican??

Michael McNamara of ESPN’s True Hoop Network just tweeted this:

The unnamed source thing is always a little sketchy, but we all know that Boston needs to get younger. A backcourt of Eric Gordon and Rajon Rondo is pretty scary (if they’re both healthy). You would also assume that they would look to get whatever they could on the market for Kevin Garnett, essentially hitting the “restart” button.

Which side says no to this first?

