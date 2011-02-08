NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo to the Lakers or Knicks

After a nice little vacation, the Carmelo Anthony trade rumor mill is cranked back up and running full throttle.
Recently, two hypothetical scenarios have emerged sending ‘Melo to the two biggest media markets in the NBA: New York and L.A.
In the Knicks rumor, ‘Melo would be part of a three-team trade involving the Timberwolves, where Wilson Chandler and Corey Brewer would go to Denver, and Anthony Randolph and Eddy Curry would go to Minnesota.
Should ‘Melo end up in L.A., it would be with the two-time defending champion Lakers. According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, the Nuggets and Lakers have had “preliminary discussions” about a ‘Melo trade. Names being mentioned going back to Denver are Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom.
While a Bynum-for-‘Melo trade 1-for-1 does work financially, the Nuggets are trying to shed salary and would likely want more parts involved. Plus, the Lakers would have to decide if they want to (1) give up their future franchise center, and (2) drastically revamp a team that has already won two championships and is in the middle of aiming for a third.
Not to mention, Kobe Bryant has to be on board with adding ‘Melo to the mix. And it says here that Kobe is way too competitive to want to play with another superstar — he wants to win on his own and doesn’t want to make it easy on himself with talented teammates — to approve adding arguably the best scorer in the world.
Lakers fans: Would you be OK with having Carmelo on the team, or do you not want to take the easy way out?
No way Melo goes to LA, right? C’mon over to NY Melo!
just go to NY already
I hope he goes to the lakers. Then the Jazz could finally overtake them, since their size advantage would be gone. (and then the lakers would have 2 inefficient ball hogs).
Kobe already has a player on his team that’s BETTER than Melo – his name is Pau Gasol.
It won’t work there. Melo could eventually take kobes top dog status when kobe iss ready to retire but therewould be too much tension unless kobe wants to become the main distributor on the team. He could easily average 20pts/10 assist if he wanted. And he might want to to prove a point
Terrible trade for LA – they lose more size and their best bench player in Odom, they get worse not better. Plus I dont see any chance that Kobe signs off on this.
As far as New York goes they need to get this thing done. No matter what trade Denver makes they won’t come close to getting equal value back, get something versus nothing at the end of the year. They cant maximize Melo’s value any higher than it already is.
blatantly going to the Lakers for Bynum and Artest.
then in 2012 the Lakers will sign Howard.
you heard it here first.
#5 has it right… Kobe didn’t win till they brought in another super star in Pau… No harm in admitting that you needed a team to win the ‘ship. LA would win in this deal… Bynum doesn’t have the heart to keep Kobe happy and ‘Melo would maybe help Black Mamba get some dimes in his stat column.
Melo+Kobe= no more black holes.
Don’t want him. Don’t need him. Bynum and Odom is too much. Shoot, Bynum and a flat basketball is too much.
It’s about championships THIS season and Melo doesn’t help us if Bynum and Odom are gone. Lakers trying to match up with Boston, not the Heat….THIS season…
And it says here that Kobe is way too competitive to want to play with another superstar
Yeah right. Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol might not be better than D Wade (barely since a 7 footer with skills is hard to find) but both are at least better than Bosh. I get tired of hearing how Kobe doesnt play with superstars when that term is subjective. Odom isnt one because he doesnt have the drive. Gasol is one but doesnt get respect. Better hope Melo can defend a 4 if you get rid of Bynum and Odom.. cause right now he doesnt defend anybody
I realize that wasnt being said here. But I hear it a lot
#8 mo.b.bad – clearly you have no idea what you are talking about because the Nuggets clearly stated that they have no interest in Artest and it’d be Bynum and POSSIBLY Odom if anything.
Nuggets are using the Lakers as leverage since they know, and EVERYONE knows, that the Knicks are the only horse in this race. Nuggets would have been foolish not to ‘try’ to get another team involved to try to get something from the Knicks.
He’ll be a Knick before the end of the week.
BAD IDEA!!!!!!
WE NEED SIZE FOR THE FINALS ITS GOING TO BE BOSTON NOT THE HEAT.PLEASE KEEP THE SIZE. HOW ABOUT GETTING RID OF LIKE WALTON.BUT WHO WANTS HIM?
Haha. Nobody.
Trading for Melo could be good, and also bad! i don’t see Lakers future without Lomar, Lomar is a intricate part of this title run, while chemistry is key, we must be careful we don’t lose it, we are the defending champion …lets be careful what we wish for!If the Black Mamba is fine with who and what Lakers trade for, then i am fine too.
Bulls need to get involved in this trade and pick up Melo ASAP!
Good luck against Boston if they lose Bynum.
Ok 4 team trade that sends Melo and Mcgrady to the Bulls:
Rip, Deng, and Chris Wilcox to Denver:
Corey Brewer, Ronnie Brewer and K-Mart to Detroit;
and Tayshaun Prince to Minnesota
Melo plays well without the ball, so he can blend in without taking too much from Rose and Mac slides into the 2-guard spot or point guard when Rose comes out or goes into scoring mode if it doesn’t work they get Melo off the books without losing too much
Rip, Deng, and Chris Wilcox to Denver-they get a scorers and shooters in Deng and Rip plus a healthy temporary replacement for K-mart
Pistons get 19 mil coming off the books next year if they let C.Brewer and K-Mart walk
Minnesota gets veteran leadership Prince
your last line about kobe not wanting to share the ball, share the win, share the spirit of good energy..
is complete bull sh#T.
learn before you write junk.
– Carmelo loves L.A.
– Kobe and Buss like Carmelo very much, as does this city.
– Carmelo and his wife have a 2nd home here as does every
athlete & celebrity.
– Carmelo would get all the opportunities to be an MVP and win a ring.
NY = hassles, stress, freezing, and simply a problem for any family looking to raise kids , its a machine full of greed.
See the big picture. Im not saying Melo will not go to NY, but if so its the owners who didnt consult him.
Basketball is Los Angeles..
Bynum will be hurt by the playoffs so they won’t have him anyway, if they can do this without trading Odom it is a no brainer Bynum is way too injury prone.
artest and bynum for birdman and anthony!
my dream!
PEOPLE, IS NOT MELO FOR ODOM AND BYNUM
IS MELO FOR ODOM OR BYNUM
First of all, the only reason the Lakers name is being dangled out there is because the Nuggets want to light a fire under the Knicks to get more out of the deal (because they recognize they’re getting a much shittier deal than the one they could’ve had a month ago)
Second, I love how Lakers fans and the Laker organization (see: Jim “Nepotism” Buss) overrate Andrew Bynum. If any player’s Wikipedia page starts with a paragraph that makes three mentions of his injuries, he’s not that great and, honestly, is a hot potato. Ok he had a great half of a season. And he scored 42 points once. That doesn’t make him your future franchise anything.
You can pick up size in the League but professional scorers who can carry a team by themselves? They’re hard to come by and Carmelo is it. Don’t get it twisted: Carmelo Anthony is a much better player than Andrew Bynum will ever be.
That being said, if this trade to the Lakers actually goes through (which it won’t because this is a story leaked for the Nuggets to get more out of the Knicks as previously mentioned), I will no longer be a fan of the NBA. Hell I may even sue them.
im a lakers fan, and i agree with professor J
bynum is not the future franchise player of the lakers
i didnt know Jerry West working for the NUGS … its like the PAU trade all over again HAHA
@LAX Coach
are you serious about your assumption of why no one comes to NY because of weather and family WOW! let me be the first to say you’re an idiot.
Claiming that the Lakers should not give up Bynum to get Melo is like saying that Portland would still keep Oden over Durant knowing how that has played out. Make the trade. {for the record I’ve been saying Melo to LAL since Lebron signed w/ Mia}
that would be SO stupid for LA.
And so awesome for NY.
Kobe is already on the record as saying that he would love to play with Carmelo. He and Melo were best friends during the Olympics and they complement each other well. If the trade goes down. Schedule in a couple more parades for downtown LA.
My knicks need Melo like yesterday. That’s it give everything we got not named amare. And people stop Pau is not better than Melo never will be.